TinCaps Drop Series as Dragons Extend Win Streak to 11 Games

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Over 6,000 fans packed Parkview Field for a second straight night as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 4-2 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

Dayton (45-75, 24-31) has won 11-straight games, the longest winning streak in the Midwest League this season. For a third straight game, the Dragons struck first in the opening inning. Carlos Sanchez drove in Carlos Jorge (No. 22 Reds prospect) with an RBI double down the left field line.

Jorge collected five hits for the first time in a game in his career. The center fielder scored three of the Dragons' four runs with four singles and a double.

Designated hitter Anthony Stephan drove in Jorge twice with a pair of RBI singles. He reached in each of his last four plate appearances and leads the Dragons with 12 RBI against Fort Wayne (55-68, 24-34) this year.

Dayton starting pitcher Nick Sando completed his second consecutive quality start while tying a career-high with nine strikeouts. He allowed two base hits and one run while not walking a batter. Dayton's pitching has struck out 47 compared to eight walks this series.

TinCaps starter Maikel Miralles also compiled a quality start, giving up three runs and striking out five across six innings in his High-A debut.

In relief, Eiker Huizi struck out four in two scoreless innings. He has not allowed a run in his last nine innings pitched (seven appearances).

Next Game: Saturday, August 30 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jonathan Harmon

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.