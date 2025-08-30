Bandits Shut Out Wisconsin 5-0 Quad Cities gets seven scoreless from Arronde

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were held to four hits as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat them 5-0 Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Felix Arronde pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed two hits, and was supported by four two-out runs from his offense to pick up the victory.

The River Bandits (69-55 overall, 30-28 second half) got on the board with a two-out rally in the top of the first. Wisconsin starting pitcher Bishop Letson retired the first two batters before giving up a single to Daniel Vazquez, who stole second and scored on an RBI double by Chris Brito.

Quad Cities followed a similar pattern to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Carter Frederick walked with one out and stole second with two out. Erick Torres singled to drive in Frederick for a 2-0 lead.

Austin Charles made it 3-0 with a one-out, solo home run off Jefferson Figueroa in the fourth inning.

Torres struck again in the sixth against Sam Garcia. Charles drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Garcia had two outs on back-to-back strikeouts. Then, Torres doubled just inside the first base bag to drive in Charles.

Brito made it a 5-0 lead with a two-out, solo home run in the seventh.

Wisconsin (53-69, 19-38) could do almost nothing against Arronde. The right-hander walked none and struck out three over seven scoreless innings. The only hits for the Rattlers were a one-out double by Blayberg Diaz in the third and a lead-off single by Marco Dinges in the fifth.

The Rattlers got a pair of two-out singles in the eighth from Diaz and Daniel Guilarte against reliever Max Martin, but they could not find the big two-out hit to get on the scoreboard. Juan Martinez closed out the fourteenth shutout of the season for the River Bandits with a perfect ninth inning.

Garcia struck out nine in his four innings of relief for the Rattlers to set a new single-game high as a pro.

Friday night marked the fifth time Wisconsin has been shut out this month.

The pitching matchup on Saturday night is Travis Smith (1-1, 2.55) on the mound for the Rattlers against Drew Beam (6-10, 3.87) for the Bandits. Game time is 6:40pm.

Game Five of the series is the final night of Bratoberfest at Neuroscience Group Field with the Bratoberfest ticket package available for you at this link. You will receive a ticket to the game and a Wisconsin Brats replica jersey for $45 with purchase of the ticket package. Players and coaches are wearing their one-of-a-kind Wisconsin Brats jerseys for these three games. The jerseys worn by the players and coaches are available through online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, August 31 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Fox Cities Cards and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have partnered for an All-Fan Giveaway of a two-pack of baseball cards of Jesús Made and Luis Peña, the top two prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system. Enjoy the final fireworks show of the season after the game. Children twelve and under are allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks. On your way out of the stadium, be on the lookout for a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule that we will be handing out to 500 fans.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

QC 110 101 100 - 5 11 0

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 4 0

HOME RUNS:

QC:

Austin Charles (2nd, 0 on in 4th inning off Jefferson Figueroa, 1 out)

Chris Brito (4th, 0 on in 7th inning off Sam Garcia, 2 out)

WP: Felix Arronde (5-7)

LP: Bishop Letson (2-2)

TIME: 2:45

ATTN: 5,806







Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.