Grand Start, Big Finish Key Sky Carp Win

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp evened up their series with Cedar Rapids and knocked another two games off their magic number in a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Kernels in 10 innings.

The win, combined with South Bend's 5-4 defeat to Peoria, gave the Sky Carp a two-game lead with eight games to play. The Sky Carp also own the tiebreaker over the Cubs, giving them a magic number of six to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The Sky Carp got off to a banner start on Friday, with Brandon Compton hitting a grand slam in the first inning. It was the second home run of the season for Compton.

Nick Brink continued his outstanding run on the mound with five scoreless frames. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out striking out five.

The Kernels scored a pair of runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh before tying the score in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out home run from Kyle DeBarge off Carson Laws.

Cam Cannarella doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, and Justin Storm picked up his seventh save of the season by leaving the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to end the game.

The Sky Carp and the Kernels will meet again Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home for their final regular season home game of the season against the Peoria Chiefs beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

