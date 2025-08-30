Dragons Win Again as Streak Reaches Highest Level in 23 Years

Published on August 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Carlos Jorge went 5 for 5 and starting pitcher Nick Sando matched a career high with nine strikeouts as the Dayton Dragons extended their winning streak to 11 straight games with a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday night.

The Dragons winning streak is their longest in 23 years, second longest in team history, and just two short of the club record of 13. It is the longest winning streak in the Midwest League in 2025 and the longest current winning streak in all Minor League Baseball.

Game Summary:

The Dragons jumped out to a first inning lead for the third straight night. Carlos Jorge opened the game with an infield single, his first of five hits in the game. Jorge scored from first base on a double off the left-center field fence by Carlos Sanchez to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added two more runs in the third inning. Jorge lined a double down the left field line to start the rally and scored from second on a bloop single to center by Peyton Stovall, who took second base on the throw to the plate. Sanchez grounded out to second to move Stovall to third, and Anthony Stephan singled through the drawn-in infield to drive in Stovall and make it 3-0.

Fort Wayne got a solo home run from Jack Costello in the bottom of the third to cut the Dragons lead to 3-1. But Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando kept the TinCaps from threatening to score over most of his outing. He left after six innings, allowing just two hits and one run with no walks and nine strikeouts, matching his career high set earlier this season with the Daytona Tortugas of the Single-A Florida State League.

The Dragons added an insurance run in the seventh, again triggered by Jorge, who reached on an infield single to start the rally. Jorge advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on Stovall's single to shallow center, and scored on a hard line drive hit to center by Stephan to make it 4-1.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the bottom of the seventh against Dayton reliever Brody Jessee and had a chance at a big inning. Jessee retired the first two batters of the inning before allowing a hit and back-to-back walks to load the bases. The next man, Jonathan Vastine, lined a single to left field that brought in the runner from third base for one run, but Dayton left fielder Myles Smith fielded the hit and fired a one-hop strike to the plate to nail the runner trying to score from second base to end the inning with the Dragons leading 4-2.

Cody Adcock entered the game to pitch for the Dragons to start the eighth. He pitched around a lead-off walk in that inning, and a one-out walk in the ninth keep Fort Wayne from scoring to preserve the lead and earn his fourth save. Sando (3-3) earned the win.

The Dragons finished with 12 hits. Jorge tied a club record, becoming the 11th player in Dragons history to collect five hits in one game, starting with Austin Kearns in 2000 and most recently, Jay Allen II in 2024. Stovall and Stephan each had two hits.

It was another brilliant night for Dragons pitchers, who have allowed two runs or less in five straight games and seven of the 11 games during the winning streak. Dayton pitchers have posted a team ERA of 2.01 during the 11-game winning streak, as Dragons opponents have scored more than three runs in only one of the 11 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (24-31, 45-75) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (24-34, 55-68) on Saturday night at 6:35 pm in the fifth game of a six-game road series. Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, September 2 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm in the start to a season-ending six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







