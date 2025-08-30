Pacheco Homers in Defeat

MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw their tough pitching staff bested by one of the top performers in the Midwest League, as lefty Adam Serwinowski tossed seven innings of one-run baseball in a spectacular performance as part of an 8-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 4.570 fans at Dow Diamond on Friday night.

Serwinowski, the Midwest League strikeout leader, punched out 12 hitters en route to his fourth win in as many decisions. Despite the Whitecaps loss, West Michigan's magic number to clinch the Midwest League Eastern Division title fell to just one game after the Lake County Captains fell to the Lansing Lugnuts 1-0 in Lansing on Friday at Jackson Field.

The Loons took an early lead when Jake Gelof blasted a run-scoring double to open the scoring in the second and a 1-0 Great Lakes edge. Izaac Pacheco, the 'Caps all-time home run and RBI leader, lived up to his reputation with a solo home run in the fourth, moving into the team lead in homers this season, passing Josue Briceño with his 16th longball of the season to tie the game at one. The tie game was short-lived as Jake Gelof blasted his second home run in three games and 13th of the season in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead at 3-1 in favor of the Loons. An RBI-single from Logan Wagner in the fifth extended the lead to 4-1 before two more tallies in the seventh and eighth blew the game wide open as the Loons kept pace with Lake County in their pursuit of the second playoff spot while drawing even with the 'Caps with a pair of wins apiece through the first four games in the series.

The Whitecaps move to 42-16 in the second half and 86-37 overall, while the Loons improve to 35-22 in the second half and 68-54 overall. Serwinowski (4-0) gets his fourth win, while Whitecaps starter Preston Howey (6-3) takes the loss after allowing three runs while walking five batters in three innings. Gelof and Wagner each collected a pair of hits for Great Lakes in the victory. Meanwhile, Pacheco and Peyton Graham each reached base twice in a losing cause for the 'Caps.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play their penultimate regular-season road game in this six-game series from Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect Lucas Elissalt takes the mound for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







