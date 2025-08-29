TinCaps Game Information: August 29 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-67, 24-33) vs. Dayton Dragons (44-75, 23-31)

Friday, August 29 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 123 of 131

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Sando (2-3, 4.73 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell 3-1 on Thursday night at Parkview Field against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles is set to make his High-A debut on Friday. The 20-year-old has made the transition from bullpen arm to a starter this season, as 14 of his 17 appearances with Single-A Lake Elsinore were starts. Miralles was placed on the IL on May 28 and made 1 rehab appearance in the ACL on June 27. He did not allow a run in his final three starts of July in 15 innings with the Storm, striking out 14 compared to two walks.

SUPERB SAM: Fort Wayne reliever Sam Whiting tossed five no-hit innings on Thursday in his 12th appearance of the season. The 24-year-old was efficient, with 30 strikes among 50 pitches. Whiting has allowed one run across his last nine innings of work, as he served as the second game starter of last Thursday's doubleheader against Lake County.

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After 5 scoreless innings to begin their past series, Fort Wayne's pen has a 2.45 ERA in 88 innings (20 games) against the Dragons. A 5-2 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 93 while holding Dayton hitters to a .162 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello collected his team-leading 18th double of the season and drove in the lone run for the 'Caps on Thursday. The 24-year-old has a hit in his last 4 games and clubbed out two home runs in Sunday's 8-3 win against Lake County. Half of Costello's home runs this season have come against the Captains, and it was the 6th multi-homer game by a TinCap this season. Former Fort Wayne infielder Brandon Butterworth had the last showing with multiple long balls on July 13 against Quad Cities.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells continues to find his way on base. Along with a six-game hit streak, Wells is getting on base at a .359 clip on a nine-game on-base streak. In his last 11 games, the 2024 16th-round pick is hitting .286 (12-for-42).

BRENDAN BARRELING: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee launched his fifth home run of the season and his second of last week's series against Lake County on Saturday night. With the Monrovia, CA native going 1-for-3 on Thursday, he has a hit in 9 of his last 10 showings. Durfee has an extra-base hit in 5 of his last 10 games, which includes his 15th double of the season last Wednesday night. The 24-year-old is tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo - the two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 18 two-baggers.

EVANS ELEVATING: TinCap infielder Zach Evans has a hit in 4 of his last 5 games after singling with one out in the third inning last night. Evans is hitting .325 across two levels with runners in scoring position and .338 in the same situations with two outs. He has four RBI in his last four games.

ONE FINAL TIME: This week marks the final home series of 2025 for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. Across Memorial Day weekend, promotions include Postgame Fireworks Thursday-Sunday, Harry Potter Night on Friday with specialty uniforms (available to fans now at TinCaps.com/Auction), and a Jackson Merrill Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday for the first 1,000 fans to the ballpark.







