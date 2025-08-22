TinCaps Game Information: August 22 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (53-63, 22-29) @ Lake County Captains (67-50, 32-19)

Friday, August 22 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 117 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-10, 5.81 ERA) vs. LHP Caden Favors (6-8, 4.30 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps split Thursday's doubleheader against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) at Classic Auto Group Park. The 'Caps took game one in extra innings, 5-3, while dropping game two in walk-off fashion, 6-5.

STRONG STARTS: Fort Wayne's starting pitching has allowed 5 earned runs across 14 1/3 innings in the first 3 games of this series. Clark Candiotti and Sam Whiting each went 4 frames in Thursday's double header and only gave up 1 run each. Yesterday marked Candiotti's longest start since coming off the IL on July 23. It was also Whiting's strongest outing since taking over as the Thursday night starter for the 'Caps, since Miguel Mendez got called up to Double-A San Antonio 3 weeks ago.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez picked up the victory in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in what was his longest appearance of the season for Fort Wayne. The left-hander tossed 5 innings and allowed 2 unearned runs while striking out four and not walking a batter. The southpaw leads all relievers in the Midwest League in ERA (1.82) and WHIP (0.88) among those who have thrown at least 29 2/3 innings dating back to June 28. Sanchez has a 2.29 ERA in 28 appearances with Fort Wayne this season across two different stints with the 'Caps.

STAYING IN THE ZONE: In a three-game stretch from Sunday through the opener of Thursday's doubleheader, Fort Wayne pitching walked three batters while punching out 26. In this same span, no walks were issued by the TinCap bullpen.

CHASE COMING THROUGH: TinCap utilityman Chase Valentine followed up his multi-hit showing on Wednesday by driving in the first two runs in the opening contest of Thursday's doubleheader. Valentine drew a pair of walks in the finale last night and has reached base in every game this week. The 2022 Non-Drafted Free Agent was 1-for-21 in his first 9 games with the 'Caps across two stints this season and is now 3-for-7 in all three games of this week's series. Prior to 2025, Valentine played in 6 games with Fort Wayne in 2023, where he went 5-for-15.

BRENDAN BARRELING: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee drove in three of the TinCaps' five runs in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. Durfee launched his fourth home run of the season in the first frame and followed it up an inning later with an RBI single to right field. The 24-year-old has an extra-base hit in 4 of his last 5 games, which includes his 15th double of the season on Wednesday night. Durfee is tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo. The two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 17 two-baggers.

KING KRUSHING: Following a 0-for-6 start in High-A, catcher Lamar King Jr. has five multi-hit games in his last 11 played and is hitting .289 (13-for-45). The No. 14 Padres prospect collected two doubles in the opener of Thursday's twin bill, which included a go-ahead two-bagger in the ninth inning. The 21-year-old was awarded California League Player of the Month in June, leading the league in AVG (.408), 2B (11), OBP (.505), SLG (.579), and OPS (1.084).

COBRA KAI: TinCap outfielder Kai Roberts has a hit in three of his last four games. The 2024 7th round draft choice got his first triple of the campaign in the second game of Thursday's twin bill and added an RBI single in the seventh. Roberts also stole two bases in the first game yesterday and is 14-for-18 in stolen base tries dating back to July 1.

WELCOME TO THE FORT, JOHAN MORENO: Right-handed reliever Johan Moreno made his High-A debut on Thursday night following his promotion to Fort Wayne on Tuesday. He did not allow a run in his lone frame of work and struck out a pair while putting 16 of his 20 pitches in the strike zone. Moreno has spent this season transitioning into a reliever, making 28 of his 30 appearances at Single-A Lake Elsinore out of the bullpen.







