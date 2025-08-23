Brito Homers in Loons' Rout of Bandits

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - River Bandits' first baseman Chris Brito struck for his third home run of the season Friday, but Quad Cities yielded a season-high run total in a 12-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Modern Woodmen Park.

Great Lakes pulled ahead early and often against spot-starter Andrew Morones, who faced all nine Loons hitters in the first inning, but failed to complete the frame, as RBI-singles from Elijah Hainline and Jordan Thompson followed Jake Gelof's two-run double to give Great Lakes a 4-0 lead two outs into the game.

After Jacob Widener helped Morones complete the first inning, the left-hander returned for the second and was tagged for a pair of runs of his own, as Hainline struck for another RBI-knock that plated Logan Wagner and Gelof for a 6-0 Loons' lead.

Brito broke Quad Cities into the run column in the bottom of the second, taking Loons starter Adam Serwinowski over right-center field for a solo shot, his third of the season.

Hunter Ensley cut the Bandits' deficit to four in the fourth, plating Blake Mitchell on a ground ball to make it 6-2.

The tally followed a scoreless inning of relief from Quad Cities' Hunter Alberini, who struck out Gelof as part of his first professional appearance, but the newcomer would not evade the Loons' onslaught and was dinged for an RBI-single off Thompson's bat in the top of the fifth.

Royals' top prospect Blake Mitchell got the run back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI-single, his second hit of the game, which was the final run allowed by Serwinowski, who handed the ball to Evan Shaw for the sixth.

Zyhir Hope helped cushion the left-hander's lead, extending Great Lakes' edge to 8-3 on a 435-foot solo shot off Juan Martinez. Quad Cities' reliever bounded back by striking out the side in a scoreless top of the seventh.

While Shaw kept the Bandits out of the run column over his two innings, Great Lakes added insult to injury in the top of the eighth, plating a run on an error before Hainline smacked a three-run home run against Jesus Rios, capping off a 12-3 Loons' lead and a six-RBI performance.

Alex Makarewich and Cam Day each completed a scoreless inning to close out the game on the mound for Great Lakes, cementing their club's third consecutive win against Quad Cities.

Serwinowski (4-7) struck out five and earned his third win in four starts for the Loons, while Morones (2-5) was saddled with the loss in his first professional start, allowing four runs (two earned) over 0.2 innings.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game five of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Felix Arronde (4-7, 2.69) to the mound against Great Lakes' Aiden Foeller (0-0, 40.50). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE BANDITS: The 2025 season marks the River Bandits' fifth as the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and 64th as members of the Midwest League. In 2021, the River Bandits became the first team in Midwest League history to win four championships in ten seasons (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2021) and were named Ballpark Digest's Minor League Baseball Team of the Year. The Bandits anchor the Quad Cities sports market, which The Sports Business Journal named the country's top minor league sports market in 2015 and second-best minor league market in its 2017 follow-up ranking. In 2015, 2017, 2019, and again in 2023, the River Bandits earned Ballpark Digest's award for "Best Charitable Works" in Minor League Baseball, the only club to win that coveted award four times. For more information, visit www.riverbandits.com or contact the River Bandits media relations department at (563) 333-2732.







Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.