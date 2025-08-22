Dragons Upend Chiefs in 10 Innings

DAYTON, OH - Behind strong pitching on both sides Thursday evening, the Dayton Dragons snuck past the Peoria Chiefs 2-1 in 10 innings at Day Air Ballpark.

Cardinals' No. 16 prospect, right-hander Chen-Wei Lin, started for Peoria and worked 3 Ã¢..." innings, allowing one run without a hit, walking two, and striking out three. The run came in the fourth inning. After retiring the first batter, Lin issued a walk to Peyton Stovall, which ended his evening and brought on right-handed reliever Darlin Saladin. With the next batter, Jack Moss at the plate, Stovall stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

After that, Saladin settled in after that and kept the game close. He tossed 3 Ã¢..." scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three. At one point, he retired six straight batters.

Peoria's offense broke through in the seventh inning when Jesús Baez launched a leadoff home run to right field. The blast was his first since being acquired in the July 30 deal that sent Ryan Helsley to the Mets. Baez enters the system as the Cardinals' No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

From there, both bullpens held firm. Peoria right-hander Zeke Wood tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Jawilme Ramirez escaped a jam in the ninth with a highlight double play. With a runner at third base and one out, Myles Smith lofted a fly ball to left field, where Andrew Sojka delivered a perfect throw home to cut down the runner and send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Peoria stranded the go-ahead run at third base before Dayton capitalized. With the ghost runner on second base, Ramirez recorded the first two outs, but Stovall came through again, dropping a bloop single into left field to plate the winning run.

Dayton pitching was sharp throughout, as right-handers Jose Montero, Jimmy Romano, T.J. Antone, Brody Jessee, and southpaw Graham Osman combined to limit the Chiefs to just one run. Jessee picked up the win with a scoreless 10th.

The series continues Friday, with left-hander Braden Davis slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m. EST/6:05 p.m. CDT.







