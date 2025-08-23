Graham Cracks 'Nuts with Sac Fly Walk-Off

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got their 11th walk-off victory of the season as Peyton Graham delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly to score Patrick Lee and beat the Lugnuts 3-2 in front of 6,674 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps have won 41 games inside of LMCU Ballpark this season, with 11 of those (26.8%) being walk-off victories. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers allowed just two runs (one earned) while holding Lansing to 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the win.

Lansing took the lead in the third inning as T.J. Schofield-Sam plated Ben Newton on an RBI single, taking the 1-0 edge. Lugnuts starting pitcher Corey Avant was spotless through the first five innings, stranding four runners before the 'Caps broke through in the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Andrew Jenkins before Brett Callahan added a sacrifice fly, putting West Michigan in front 2-1. The 'Caps carried that one-run lead into the ninth before Lugs outfielder Cameron Leary plated Ali Camarillo with an RBI single, sending the game into extra innings tied at two. Whitecaps reliever Carlos Lequerica walked the tightrope in the tenth by stranding the bases loaded before Graham came through in the bottom half, lifting a sacrifice fly into left field to score Lee and send West Michigan to the 3-2 walk-off win.

The Whitecaps improve to 38-14 in the second half and 82-35 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 22-30 in the second half and 58-60 overall. Lequerica (8-0) gets his eighth win with the scoreless tenth inning, while Lansing reliever Wander Guante (2-2) suffers his second loss, recording two outs in the tenth before allowing the game-winning run. The Whitecaps pitching staff has allowed four earned runs in 36 innings, equating to an even 1.00 ERA through the first four games of the series. Meanwhile, West Michigan remains the winningest team in Minor League Baseball with its 82 victories this year.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Preston Howey and Steven Echavarria get the starts for the 'Caps and Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







