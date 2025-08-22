Quad Cities' Bats Go Quiet in Second-Straight Loss

Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits saw their second half record slip below .500 for the first time, as Quad Cities fell to the Great Lakes Loons 7-1 on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

For the second game in-a-row, the River Bandits' offense was limited to a single run and failed to produce a hit with a runner in scoring position (0-for-9), but took a 1-0 in the first inning when an errant throw by Loons' starter Maddux Bruns on Erick Torres's sacrifice-bunt attempt allowed Sam Kulasingam to score the game's first run.

Great Lakes did not wait long to respond however and jumped ahead in the second against Bandits' starter Emmanuel Reyes, taking a 2-1 lead on Kendall George's RBI-infield single and Josue De Paula's bases-loaded walk.

De Paula struck for another RBI in the fourth and pushed the Loons ahead 3-1 with a sacrifice fly, but the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect (MLB Pipeline) exited the game midway through the contest.

After Joe Vetrano tagged River Bandits' reliever Mauricio Veliz for an RBI-double in the top of the fifth, Bruns struck out his season-high seventh and eighth Bandits' hitters in the bottom half. Kulasingam and Torres drew a pair of two-out walks to knock the left-hander out of the game, but Joseilyn Gonzalez took over out of the bullpen and got Blake Mitchell to ground out and keep the Loons ahead 4-1.

Though Veliz rebounded with a scoreless sixth, a two-run double from Jake Gelof and a run on a balk extended Great Lakes' lead to 7-1 in the seventh, an inning that also saw Quad Cities' catcher Canyon Brown, manager Jesus Azuaje, bat boy ejected all get ejected by plate umpire Richy Arredondo.

After Gonzalez (1.1 IP), fellow Loons' relievers Reynaldo Yean, Myles Caba, and Christian Ruebeck all completed a scoreless inning and combined to no-hit Quad Cities over the final five innings of the ballgame.

L.P. Langevin closed out the game on the hill for Quad Cities, completing a pair of scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

Gonzalez (4-2) worked a perfect 1.1 innings en route to the win for Great Lakes, while Emmanuel Reyes (0-2) struck out a season-high six, but was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities after allowing three runs, two earned, over a 4.0-inning start.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Logan Martin (8-4, 3.75) to the mound opposite Great Lakes' Adam Serwinowski (2-0, 0.53). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







