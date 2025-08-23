Peoria's Slump Continues in 5-3 Loss to Dayton

August 22, 2025

DAYTON, OH - Behind a four-run inning, the Dayton Dragons topped the Peoria Chiefs, 5-3, on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Chiefs starter Braden Davis hardly broke a sweat early in the contest. The Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August, Davis whiffed seven batters over three spotless innings.

He ran into trouble in the fourth, however. A one-out walk loaded the bases and set the stage for John Michael Faile, who singled to center field to stake the Dragons to a 1-0 lead. Ariel Almonte followed with another single to center, plating two more and putting runners on the corners for a 3-0 lead. Diego Omana capped the four-run inning with an RBI groundout to make it 4-0 Dragons.

In the fifth inning, Dayton added to its lead. After a double-play grounder left a runner at third base with two outs, a wild pitch from Peoria reliever Benjamin Arias allowed the run to score, making it 5-0.

The Chiefs got on the board in the sixth inning. After the first two batters reached, Ryan Campos singled to right, and a throwing error by right fielder Ariel Almonte allowed a run to score, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

For the second night in a row, Jesus Baez showcased the power that made him a coveted acquisition in a trade that sent Ryan Helsey to the New York Mets. Baez whacked a two-run homer to left, cutting the Dayton lead to 5-3 in the process. For Baez, it was his 12th home run of the year and his second since joining the Chiefs.

Peoria made it interesting in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second base, Jon Jon Gazdar grounded out to first base to end the game. Dillon Simmons lodged the final four outs to record the save for Dayton. Dragons starter Nestor Lorant earned the win, his first of the campaign. With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 1-9 and the two-week road trip through Ohio.

Game five of the series is set for Saturday, with right-hander Jose Davila listed as the probable starter for Peoria. First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m. EST/6:05 p.m. CDT.







