Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Peoria)

Friday, August 22, 2025 l Game #114 (49)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Peoria Chiefs (18-32, 44-71) at Dayton Dragons (17-31, 38-75)

LH Braden Davis (2-0, 1.09) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-10, 6.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 2, Peoria 1 (10 innings). Peyton Stovall delivered a two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning to bring in free runner Myles Smith from third base with the winning run. It was the Dragons fourth walk-off win of 2025. Five Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits in 10 innings. Stovall and Ryan McCrystal each had two hits for Dayton. Jose Montero worked the first 5.1 innings for the Dragons without allowing a run.

Current Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons are 3-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 18-5. The Dragons team batting average in the series is .267. They have hit three home runs and have seven stolen bases. The team ERA is 1.61. The Dragons have committed no errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons have won four straight games for the first time since their nine-game winning streak, August 14-23, 2024. They need one win in the final three games of the series with Peoria to earn their first series win of the season. This is also the first time this season that the Dragons have won the first three games of a series.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 1.46 (37 IP, 6 ER). In three of the four wins, Dragons pitchers allowed only one run. The last time the Dragons won back-to-back games despite scoring two runs or less in both games was May 29-30, 2024 at Beloit (the May 29 game was seven innings). This is the first time the Dragons have won back-to-back games of at least nine innings while scoring two runs or less in each game since the Midwest League was reclassified as a High-A league to start the 2021 season.

The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in four straight games for the second time this season (May 2-6 was the first). The last time they allowed three runs or less in five straight games was May 23-30, 2023, when they did it in seven straight. The Dragons have allowed four runs or less in seven of their last eight games.

Transactions: Infielder Johnny Ascanio has been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga.

Player Notes:

Peyton Stovall in the current series with Peoria is 4 for 12 (.333) with a home run, 6 RBI, and three stolen bases.

Carter Graham in his last 16 games is 19 for 55 (.345) with 2 HR, 5 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .245.

John Michael Faile in his last 6 games is 7 for 19 (.368) with 2 HR and 2 2B.

Jack Moss has appeared in 24 games for the Dragons, batting .304.

Cody Adcock in his last 10 games: 1.65 ERA, 16.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 13 SO.

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on August 13 and has made four appearances totaling 4.2 innings, allowing one run, with the Dragons. His fastball has reached 96 mph. The first appearance with the Dragons on August 13 was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024. Antone has undergone three "Tommy John" elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game.

Johnathan Harmon has made three starts for the Dragons in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, posting a 1.26 ERA in his first appearances in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024, when exited the game with the Dragons with elbow pain in the first inning.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Peoria RH Jose Davila (3-6, 5.90) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria RH Jason Savacool (3-1, 4.65) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







