Cedar Rapids Kernels Announce 2026 Schedule

August 25, 2025

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Cedar Rapids Kernels today announced their 2026 Midwest League schedule, which features 132 regular-season games, including 66 at home and 66 on the road. The season will include 12 homestands, 102 West Division matchups, and series against 10 of the other 11 Midwest League clubs.

For the first time since 2022, the Kernels will open the season at home. Opening Night is set for Friday, April 3, when Cedar Rapids hosts the Peoria Chiefs in the first of a three-game weekend series at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The April slate includes 12 home games, followed by 15 in May, 12 in June, 13 in July and 14 in August.

As part of the 2026 home schedule, fans will see visits from Peoria (St. Louis), Quad Cities (Kansas City), West Michigan (Detroit), Fort Wayne (San Diego), Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Beloit (Miami), South Bend (Chicago, NL) and Lake County (Cleveland). The Kernels will also meet Lansing (Athletics) and Dayton (Cincinnati) on the road.

Game times and promotions for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

The final Kernels homestand of 2025 begins Tuesday, August 26, against Beloit and runs through Sunday, August 31. Cedar Rapids will also host Game Two of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series on Thursday, September 11, at 6:35 p.m.

With the release of the 2026 schedule, season ticket memberships go on sale Tuesday, September 2. Whether you're planning to catch 10 games or all 66 home games, Kernels memberships are built to fit every fan's schedule. Each package includes reserved seats along with a variety of exclusive benefits, ensuring you get the best value and experience all season long.

Fans who lock in their memberships by Friday, October 31, will also receive additional early-bird benefits, adding even more value to the package. Full details on membership options and benefits will be announced soon.







