Egbert Blanks Kernels in 2-0 Cubs Win

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - South Bend starter Kenten Egbert did not allow a run across six innings of work, and the Cubs bullpen went the rest of the way, shutting out the Kernels 2-0 Saturday night.

For just the second time in the series, South Bend struck first. In the bottom of the second, Kade Snell muscled a two-strike hit, and after an Edgar Alverez single moved him to second, he scored on an Alexis Hernandez RBI double to lift the Cubs on top 1-0.

And that was all the run support Kenten Egbert needed. The Cubs right-hander went six scoreless innings, holding the Kernels to five hits while striking out three.

South Bend doubled its lead in the bottom of the fifth. A two-out error allowed Ariel Armas to reach first base, and he came all the way around to score a batter later on a Cameron Sisneros RBI single to make it 2-0, the score that would be the final.

Adrian Bohorquez was a bright spot for the Kernels in the loss. The righty did not allow an earned run across four innings out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen with five strikeouts.

The loss drops the Kernels to 26-27 in the second half of the season and to 2-3 in the series in South Bend. The set with the Cubs wraps up Sunday at 1:05 with Jacob Kisting on the mound opposite Yenrri Rojas.







