'Caps Win Sixth Straight, 3-0

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff allowed just four base hits as starting pitcher Preston Howey enjoyed his best start of the season in a 3-0 shutout over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,039 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Howey tossed five innings for the first time since transitioning from the bullpen to the starting role, allowing no runs while adding three strikeouts as he combined with Freddy Pacheco and Colin Fields to strand four Lugnuts runners and earn the 'Caps their tenth shutout of the season.

The Whitecaps got off to a hot start in the first inning, as third baseman Peyton Graham added an RBI double before coming around to score on a wild pitch, taking the 2-0 lead. Lansing put a pair of runners in scoring position in the first three innings but couldn't convert, as Whitecaps shortstop Jack Penney came through with a solo homer in the third inning, growing the 'Caps lead to 3-0. Both sides stymied past the third inning, as Lugs reliever Ryan Magdic pitched four shutout innings with five strikeouts while limiting West Michigan to just one baserunner the remainder of the game. The Whitecaps bullpen followed suit as Pacheco added a scoreless inning out of the pen before Fields followed with a rare three-inning save, posting three strikeouts and not allowing a single baserunner to complete the 3-0 shutout.

The Whitecaps improve to 39-14 in the second half and 83-35 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 22-31 in the second half and 58-61 overall. Howey (6-2) picks up his sixth win of the season while Fields secures his fifth save of the season. Lugnuts starting pitcher Steven Echavarria (2-7) suffers his seventh loss, giving up three runs through four innings pitched. The Whitecaps remain the winningest team in baseball with 83 overall wins this season and have won 15 of their last 17. At the same time, Whitecaps pitchers have allowed four runs in 46 innings pitched this series, equating to a 0.78 ERA through the first five games of the series.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. A rematch of the first game of the series is set to wrap up this six-game set as Lucas Elissalt takes on Grant Judkins for the Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







