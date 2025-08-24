Cubs Blank Kernels 2-0, Reclaim Series Lead

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (52-66) shut out the Cedar Rapids Kernels (66-53) on Saturday at Four Winds Field, capturing a 2-0 victory. The Cubs have clinched at least a split of this week's series, remaining atop the West division with 13 games remaining in the regular season.

Right-hander Kenten Egbert, who has bounced between the bullpen and the weekend rotation since the end of June, excelled as the Cubs' starting pitcher Saturday night. Egbert cruised through six scoreless innings to earn the win, striking out three and walking only one in his third quality start of the season. He allowed three extra-base hits, but each time he left the runner stranded in scoring position. Since May 25, Egbert has a 2.82 ERA across 60.2 innings.

No. 9 Minnesota Twins prospect Dasan Hill made the start for Cedar Rapids, allowing a run while striking out five in 3.2 innings. The left-hander followed a 1-2-3 first inning with 31 pitches in the second, giving up a leadoff single to right fielder Kade Snell. Left fielder Edgar Alvarez also singled with one out, setting up Snell to score with two outs. He crossed home on an automatic double from second baseman Alexis Hernandez, who blooped a one-bouncer over the bullpen wall down the right-field line.

Cedar Rapids pitching issued leadoff walks in each of the next four innings, but the Cubs only pushed one additional run across. It scored in the fifth against right-hander Adrian Bohorquez, who pitched the final four innings for the Kernels. With two outs and the bases empty, a throwing error from shortstop Marek Houston opened the door. First baseman Cameron Sisneros capitalized, whacking a single to right field. As the Kernels fumbled the throw back into the infield, Armas hustled around third and scored from first base, doubling the Cubs' lead to 2-0.

Right-hander Connor Spencer relieved Egbert for his professional debut in the top of the seventh. The Cubs' recent 12th-round pick looked plenty comfortable in a high-leverage spot, posting a perfect inning to preserve the two-run lead. Righty Jackson Kirkpatrick followed with a testy eighth, allowing consecutive singles to open the inning. He locked in against three top-15 Twins prospects, though, getting popouts from second baseman Kyle DeBarge and catcher Eduardo Tait before striking out center fielder Brandon Winokur.

Kirkpatrick returned for the ninth and slammed the door, retiring the Kernels in order to complete a six-out save.

In Sunday's 2:05 PM series finale, the Cubs are scheduled to start right-hander Yenrri Rojas against Cedar Rapids righty Jacob Kisting, who started Wednesday's game.







