Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs Peoria)

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 23, 2025 l Game #115 (50)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (Channel 26),

MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Peoria Chiefs (18-33, 44-72) at Dayton Dragons (18-31, 39-75)

RH Jose Davila (3-6, 5.90) vs. LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.94)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 5, Peoria 3. The Dragons scored four runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie, keyed by a run-scoring single by John Michael Faile and a two-run single by Ariel Almonte. Dayton starting pitcher Nester Lorant tossed six strong innings to earn his first win of the season after 10 losses, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Carter Graham had two hits for Dayton.

Current Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons are 4-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 23-8. The Dragons team batting average in the series is .252. They have hit three home runs and have eight stolen bases. The team ERA is 1.95. The Dragons have committed two errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons have won five straight games for the first time since their nine-game winning streak, August 14-23, 2024.

The Dragons have clinched their first series victory of the 2025 season by winning the first four games of the six-game series with the Chiefs.

The Dragons have also clinched the season series with the Chiefs, going 7-3 over the first 10 games with two to play against Peoria.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 1.76 (46 IP, 9 ER). In three of the five wins, Dragons pitchers allowed only one run. During the five games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.30 (27.2 IP, 4 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.45 (18.1 IP, 5 ER). In all five games, the Dayton starter allowed one run or less.

The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in five straight games for the first time since May 23-30, 2023, when they did it in seven straight. The Dragons have allowed four runs or less in nine of their last 10 games.

Player Notes:

Tonight's Dayton starting pitcher, Nick Sando, has allowed two runs or less in eight straight games including seven starts. Over those eight games, he has posted an ERA of 2.15 (37.2 IP, 23 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 12 BB, 30 SO).

Peyton Stovall in the current series with Peoria is 4 for 12 (.333) with a home run, 6 RBI, and three stolen bases.

Carter Graham in his last 17 games is 21 for 59 (.356) with 2 HR, 5 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .251.

John Michael Faile in his last 7 games is 8 for 23 (.348) with 2 HR and 2 2B.

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on August 13 and has made four appearances totaling 4.2 innings, allowing one run, with the Dragons. His fastball has reached 96 mph. The first appearance with the Dragons on August 13 was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024. Antone has undergone three "Tommy John" elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria RH Jason Savacool (3-1, 4.65) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.