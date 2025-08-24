River Bandits Pitching K's 15, Snap Loons Three-Game Winning Streak

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (66-51) (32-20) were outpitched by the Quad Cities River Bandits (65-55) (26-27), a 6-3 River Bandits win on a 74-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Modern Woodman Park.

- The Loons, for the third time this series, scored in the first inning. Eduardo Quintero, out of the leadoff spot, singled. Zyhir Hope next-up doubled to left center. Jake Gelof would pop up in foul ground on the first base side. It was deep enough to score Quintero from third after a catch from first baseman Derlin Figueroa was made with his back turned to the plate.

- Great Lakes pitching walked eight, and three of those runners scored. Aidan Foeller walked Trevor Werner to start the third. Carter Frederick's RBI double, a line drive up the third base line, plated Werner. After a single put runners on the corners, Foeller alternated strikeouts and walks consecutively, with the second base on balls to Daniel Vazquez, giving Quad Cities the lead.

- Joe Vetrano put the Loons ahead with his eighth home run of 2025. Vetrano went first pitch swinging, driving a ball 350 feet with a 105 mph exit velo to deep right field. The two-run shot gave Great Lakes a 3-2 lead and scored Elijah Hainline. Hainline reached on his first of two singles on the night.

- The River Bandits scored the final four runs. Nolan Sailors and Sam Kulasingam walked back-to-back to start the fifth inning. Daniel Vazquez's RBI single tied the game. In the seventh, Ryan Brown walked three and had two wild pitches, allowing five straight reaches with two outs. A walk, Vazquez RBI double, Derlin Figueroa RBI single, and two more walks, made it 6-3 Quad Cities.

- Over the final four innings, the Loons stranded two runners. In the eighth, Josue De Paula walked, and Zyhir Hope singled. River Bandits reliever Zachary Cawyer struck out the next two and induced an inning-ending groundout.

Rounding Things Out

Jake Gelof's first-inning RBI gave him his 22nd of the month, the Midwest League lead. 22 is the most RBI in August from a Loon since Ryan Ward had 25 RBI in 2021.

Up Next

Great Lakes goes for a series win tomorrow, Sunday, August 24th. The first pitch is 2:00 p.m. ET.

