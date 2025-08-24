Dragons Win in 10 Innings, Push Winning Streak to Six

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio -Dayton's Peyton Stovall delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift the Dragons to a 7-6 "walk-off" victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday night. The win was the sixth in a row for the Dragons.

A crowd of 8,729, the largest of the year for the Dragons, was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons trailed 6-5 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth before battling back to tie and get the game into extra innings.

Game Summary:

The Dragons built a 5-1 lead over the first three innings, scoring one run in the first, one in the second, and three in the third. Dayton's third inning featured a lead-off home run by Carlos Jorge followed by a double by Carter Graham, and a one-out RBI triple by Yerlin Confidan, who then scored on a wild pitch. The Dragons had seven hits including five extra base hits in the first three innings.

Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando continued his strong second half of the season. Sando worked six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. He left the game after six innings with a 5-2 lead.

Peoria scored four runs on only one hit in the eighth. Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney hit a batter to start the inning and then issued a walk. Irvin Machuca replaced Hurney. A sacrifice fly brought in one run and after an error and another hit batsman, Peoria's Won-Bin Cho ripped a home run to left field to give the Chiefs a 6-5 lead.

The Dragons still trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth. After the first two Dayton batters were retired, Yerlin Confidan singled to left, and Ryan McCrystal singled to right to move Confidan to third. During a long at-bat with Dayton's Jack Moss at the plate, Peoria reliever Mason Burns committed a balk to bring in Confidan and tie the game at 6-6.

After Bryce Hubbart pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning for the Dragons, stranding Peoria's free runner at third, the Dragons came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with the score still tied 6-6.

With Dayton free runner Myles Smith at second, Alexander Vargas got a bunt down with two strikes and Smith slid in safely to beat the throw and tag at third. Ariel Almonte reached on a dropped infield pop-up to load the bases with no one out, and Peyton Stovall followed with a high fly out to left, easily deep enough to score Smith from third and end the game.

The Dragons finished the night with 12 hits. Jorge, Graham, Confidan, and McCrystal each had two.

The win was Dayton's fifth walk-off victory of 2025 and their second in the last three games.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-31, 40-75) host the Chiefs (18-34, 44-73) in the last game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Graham Osman (2-2, 6.00) will start for the Dragons, who would sweep the six-game set with a win. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: The Dragons game on Sunday afternoon will be televised "over-the-air" in the Dayton market on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

Dayton (R-H-E): 7-12-1; Peoria (R-H-E): 6-8-2

Win: Bryce Hubbart (1-0); Loss: Mason Burns (2-1); Save: None

HR: Dayton: Carlos Jorge (6th, 0 on base in third inning).

HR: Peoria: Andrew Sojka (1st, 0 on base in third inning); Won-Bin Cho (5th, 1 on base in eighth inning).







