Magdic Impresses in 3-0 Defeat

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Pitching in a piggyback role, southpaw Ryan Magdic tossed four innings of one-hit scoreless relief, though the Lansing Lugnuts (22-31, 58-61) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (39-14, 83-35), 3-0, on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The game was completed in a brisk one hour and 55 minutes.

A Peyton Graham RBI double and run-scoring wild pitch in the first inning and a Jack Penney solo home run in the third supplied all of the scoring of the game. All came against Lansing starter Steven Echavarria, who gave up a total of three hits and one walk in four innings.

Magdic relieved Echavarria to begin the fifth and was near untouchable, allowing only one base runner - an Austin Murr single in the seventh - while striking out five Whitecaps.

But the Lugnuts' offense was held off the scoreboard and limited to a pair of C.J. Pittaro singles, a Cameron Leary double and a Casey Yamauchi single by a trio of Whitecaps pitchers.

The Nuts did distinguish themselves defensively: left fielder Leary leaped at the wall to rob a Bennett Lee drive in the second inning; center fielder Ryan Lasko made a sensational catch at the wall to take away extra bases from Andrew Jenkins in the third, and second baseman Yamauchi jumped to spear a Patrick Lee liner in the fifth.

The Lugnuts send right-hander Grant Judkins to the mound in the Sunday 2 p.m. finale looking to avoid the sweep. West Michigan counters with right-hander Lucas Elissalt.

The Lugnuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday, returning to Lansing for the final homestand of the regular season from August 26-31 vs. Lake County. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.