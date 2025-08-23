TinCaps Game Information: August 23 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (53-64, 22-30) @ Lake County Captains (68-50, 33-19)

Saturday, August 23 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 118 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.56 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Kennedy (2-1, 4.02 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Friday night's game 5-3 against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

STRONG STARTS: Fort Wayne's starting pitching has allowed 6 earned runs across 18 1/3 innings in the first 4 games of this series. Clark Candiotti and Sam Whiting each went 4 frames in Thursday's doubleheader and only gave up 1 run each. It marked Candiotti's longest start since coming off the IL on July 23. It was also Whiting's strongest outing since taking over as the Thursday night starter for the 'Caps, since Miguel Mendez got called up to Double-A San Antonio 3 weeks ago.

STAYING INSIDE THE ZONE: For the second time this series and fourth time this season, TinCaps pitching did not surrender a walk on Friday night against Lake County. In the last five games, the 'Caps have walked 10 compared to 41 strikeouts.

THE NEW SATURDAY NIGHT ARM: Last week against West Michigan marked Luis Gutierrez's first start on a Saturday night for the TinCaps this season since being called up in June. The left-hander worked four scoreless innings in a shortened start last series against the Whitecaps due to a rain delay. Gutierrez allowed just one hit in the Fort Wayne victory and is now 2-0 in 5 starts at Parkview Field with a 2.08 home ERA, which ranks 2nd among starting pitchers in the Midwest League who have thrown at least 25 innings at home dating back to Gutierrez's debut on June 15.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: TinCap shortstop Jonathan Vastine picked up his first three-hit game at the professional level on Friday. His RBI single in the 3rd inning made it 2-0 Fort Wayne at the time and tacked on a double in the 4th. The 19th-round pick of the Padres out of Vanderbilt got the call straight to High-A out of draft camp and has reached base safely in 4 of his first 5 games with the 'Caps. Vastine was a three-year starter for the Commodores and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Midseason Watch List in his senior season.

SOUTHPAWS DEALING: Left-handed relievers Fernando Sanchez, Bodi Rascon, and C.J. Widger have not issued a walk in their 9 innings pitched in this week's series. Sanchez allowed 2 unearned runs in five innings as the winning pitcher in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader, his longest outing with Fort Wayne this year. Rascon has allowed just 2 runs in his last 7 innings tossed, and Widger has punched out 7 in his previous 3 1/3 frames of work.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells nabbed his 3rd double at the High-A level on Friday and has reached base in every game this week. Wells is hitting .273 in his last 7 games (6-for-22) and has drawn 5 walks in the stretch. The 2024 16th round pick played his first five games of 2025 in the Arizona Complex before reporting to Lake Elsinore, where he hit .275 in 49 games.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez picked up the victory in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in what was his longest appearance of the season for Fort Wayne. The left-hander tossed 5 innings and allowed 2 unearned runs while striking out four and not walking a batter. The southpaw leads all relievers in the Midwest League in ERA (1.82) and WHIP (0.88) among those who have thrown at least 29 2/3 innings dating back to June 28. Sanchez has a 2.29 ERA in 28 appearances with Fort Wayne this season across two different stints with the 'Caps.

CHASE COMING THROUGH: TinCap utilityman Chase Valentine followed up his multi-hit showing on Wednesday by driving in the first two runs in the opening contest of Thursday's doubleheader. Valentine drew a pair of walks in the finale last night and reached base in the first three games of this series. The 2022 Non-Drafted Free Agent was 1-for-21 in his first 9 games with the 'Caps across two stints this season and is now 3-for-9 in all four games of this week's series. Before 2025, Valentine played in 6 games with Fort Wayne in 2023, where he went 5-for-15.







Midwest League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.