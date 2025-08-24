Sky Carp Shut out Rattlers 2-0
Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp remained in a tie for first place with the Sound Bend Cubs on an epic evening at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.
With legendary organist Nancy Faust providing the sound track and a sellout crowd celebrating Make-A-Wish Night, the Carp defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-0.
It was the second time this week the Sky Carp pitched a shutout, and allowed the Carp to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Eliazar Dishmey (1-0) started and pitched five frames, allowing just two hits while striking out six. Joey Volini pitched 1 1-3 scoreless, while Xavier Meachem threw 1 2-3 frames to keep the Timber Rattlers at bay.
Chase Centala threw a scoreless ninth inning including a pair of strikeouts and an outstanding catch from Cam Cannarella to end the game.
Chase Jaworsky hit his first home run in a Sky Carp uniform, a solo shot against Bishop Letson (2-1) in the second inning to get the Carp on the board.
The game's only other run came in the fifth inning when Jacob Jenkins-Cowart walked, stole second base and came around to score on a double by Cannarella to make it 2-0.
The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will do battle in the finale of the six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. It's Sunday Family Funday, with kids 12 and under running the bases following the game, and families able to play catch in the outfield following the base run.
