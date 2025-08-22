Late Runs Lead Rattlers Past Sky Carp

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers erased a late 2-1 deficit by plating two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth to record a 6-2 victory over the Sky Carp Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Aiva Arquette that plated Chase Jaworsky.

After the Rattlers tied the game in the second with a run, the Sky Carp took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Brandon Compton.

After a scoreless seventh, the Rattlers did their damage against Brayan Mendoza in the eighth, with Blayberg Diaz doing the fateful damage with a two-run double.

Wisconsin then added three more runs in the ninth after the Sky Carp came up empty in a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the eighth.

The game featured a large gathering from the JYBSA (Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association), with several thousand dollars in awards given out to the best teammates in the league. The awards were named for a true Janesville legend, Sam Loizzo, who passed away in 2024 but left a strong legacy.

The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will do battle in game four of the six-game series Friday night. It's Supper Clubber Friday and Polka Night, with a live polka band playing on the concourse!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.