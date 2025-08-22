Brilliant Bullpen Brings Cubs Sole Possession of First Place in 6-2 Win

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (51-65) have taken sole possession of first place in the Midwest League West division's second-half standings. They arrived with a 6-2 defeat of the Cedar Rapids Kernels (65-52) on Thursday at Four Winds Field. Thanks to 5.2 scoreless innings from their bullpen, the Cubs now lead the series two games to one.

Right-hander Nazier Mulé worked as South Bend's starting pitcher, making his High-A debut. The Kernels troubled him right away, scoring in each of the first two innings on singles from third baseman Brandon Winokur and catcher Eduardo Tait. However, Mulé limited the damage to two runs, grinding through 3.1 innings with three strikeouts to keep his team in the game.

The Cubs began their answer in the bottom of the third inning, battling Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Jose Olivares. After Olivares retired each of the first seven hitters he opposed, the Cubs' bottom two hitters took walks, setting up an RBI single from shortstop Cristian Hernandez.

Olivares spun a 1-2-3 fourth inning, and then the Cubs got to him with three runs to take the lead in the fifth. Right fielder Rafael Morel worked his second consecutive walk, setting up second baseman Drew Bowser and Cristian Hernandez for back-to-back RBI singles. Hernandez manufactured the fourth Cubs run of the night all by himself, initially stealing second to reach scoring position with two outs. He then swiped third on a pitch that got away, staying on his feet and racing around third base to score an electrifying run.

The Cubs would add on their 4-2 lead with a run in each of their last two offensive innings. In the seventh, another wild pitch brought home Morel. In the eighth, left fielder Kade Snell led off with a double and crossed the plate on a single from catcher Miguel Pabon.

An outstanding performance from the Cubs' bullpen made sure that South Bend's come-from-behind effort resulted in a win. Right-hander Koen Moreno led off the relievers with tremendous work in his first Four Winds Field outing of 2025, striking out four in 3.2 shutout innings. Right-hander Grayson Moore followed with a scoreless eighth, and righty Luis Rujano finished the game with a clean ninth in a non-save situation. All told, South Bend's bullpen produced 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, maintaining the lowest ERA in Minor League Baseball since July 3.

The Cubs and Kernels will meet again for game four of the series at 7:05 PM on Friday. Right-hander Brooks Caple is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Cedar Rapids lefty Garrett Horn.







