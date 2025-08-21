Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 26-31

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The final homestand of the 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season starts on Tuesday, August 26. The team isn't on cruise control with promotions. We have Bratoberfest, Charlie Berens, and Brewers Prospects on tap for you at Neuroscience Group Field.

Remember, for every Timber Rattler hit in during these six games against the Quad Cities River Bandits, Dixon Ticonderoga will donate ten packs of pencils to area schools.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 at 6:40pm - 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Old National Bank; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX; Touch-A-Truck presented by Boldt; CPR Night with ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Ascension; Bark in The Park courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka: The final homestand of the season starts with a final Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating has been set aside on the berm at the end of the third base concourse for you and your dog during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Be one of the first 1,500 fans into the stadium for this game and you will receive a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule from Old National Bank. Boldt presents Touch-A-Truck in the parking lot prior to the game to allow kids an up-close look at a variety of construction vehicles, police cars, and fire trucks. The Timber Rattlers are teaming up with ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Ascension for CPR Night to stress the importance of learning CPR. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27 at 6:40pm - Dinosaur Night; Ticket Package with Dinosaur-themed jersey; Safari Hat Giveaway presented by 4imprint: When Dinosaurs Roamed the Ballpark! This is our second Dinosaur Night and a second chance for you to get in on the fun with a special package that includes a ticket and a Timber Rattlers jersey with a dinosaur theme available at this link. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a Rattlers Safari Hat courtesy of 4imprint. Hurry. Don't let this offer go extinct.

BRATOBERFEST PRESENTED BY SALMON'S MEAT PRODUCTS - THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 THROUGH SATURDAY, AUGUST 30: Bratoberfest presented by Salmon's Meat Products returns with for these three games against the River Bandits. There is a terrific ticket package available for you! Order at this link and you will receive a ticket to the game and a Wisconsin Brats replica jersey for $45. Players and coaches are wearing their one-of-a-kind Wisconsin Brats jerseys for these three games. The jerseys worn by the players and coaches are available through online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, August 31 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. There are Brats-themed giveaways and pregame polka music scheduled for each game of Bratoberfest, too. See below for the details.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 at 6:40pm - Charlie Berens Appearance with VIP Ticket Package; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Now just wait a Manitowoc Minute! Charlie Berens? Is coming here? To a T-Rats Game? You betcha! There is a VIP ticket package available for ages 21 and older that includes a box seat ticket; a Berens Brandy Old Fashioned Slush, Pre-game photo opportunity with Charlie, and an autographed Charlie Berens Poster. The guest of honor will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch and shoot the World Famous Bratzooka! Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Watch out for deer!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 at 6:40pm - Jeferson Quero Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Salmon's Meat Products; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM; 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Amcor: Jeferson Quero is the #4 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and is knocking on the door of the Major League Roster. The Timber Rattlers present Quero's first bobblehead to commemorate his appearance with the Rattlers during Bratoberfest in 2022 for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game courtesy of Salmon's Meat Products. The final Friday night fireworks of the season are followed by Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM. On your way out of the stadium, be on the lookout for a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule that we will be handing out to 500 fans.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 at 6:40pm - ALL-FAN GIVEAWAY Jesús Made & Luis Peña Card Pack Giveaway presented by Fox Cities Cards; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer; 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Amcor: Jesús Made and Luis Peña are the top two prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system. Fox Cities Cards and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have partnered for an All-Fan Giveaway of a two-pack of baseball cards of Made and Peña. Enjoy the final fireworks show of the season after the game. Children twelve and under are allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks. On your way out of the stadium, be on the lookout for a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule that we will be handing out to 500 fans.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31 at 1:10pm - Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan with Tumbler Ticket Package and Bernie Brewer Appearance; Team Photo Giveaway courtesy of Blueprint Service Company; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards; 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Amcor: The last home game of the year is the last Brewers Sunday of 2025 presented by 107.5, The Fan. This is your last opportunity to purchase a package that includes a ticket to the game and a Brewers Sunday Tumbler available at this link. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the game into the stadium to receive a 2025 Team Photo from Blueprint Service Company. The Rattlers wear their Brewers Sunday jerseys on last time. This year's City Connect-inspired jerseys are up for bid now in online auctions. These auctions are set to close on the evening of Sunday, September 14. Get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. After the game, players will be available in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards. On your way out of the stadium, be on the lookout for a 2026 Timber Rattlers Magnet Schedule that we will be handing out to 500 fans.

The home schedule has been announced for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. Ticket packages for next season are available over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Ticket packages for 2026 will not be available for online purchase until September.







