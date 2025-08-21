Dragons Games on Television Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW, Presented by AES Ohio

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, August 23, and Sunday, August 24 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals) both dates. The telecast will begin at 7:00 pm on Saturday and 1:00 pm on Sunday.

The broadcasts are part of a 15-game 2025 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play while WDTN's Jack Pohl, a 30-year TV veteran in the Dayton market, will serve as color commentator.

All game broadcasts include national anthem performances by local singers, groups, and musicians. Felita LaRock will perform the national anthem on Saturday. Karen Bunch will perform the national anthem on Sunday.

Tom Nichols is in his 18th year with the Dragons and 38th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2025 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols was inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024 based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Jack Pohl has worked with Nichols on Dragons telecasts since 2016. He has been with WDTN-TV since 1995 and currently serves as their weeknight news anchor. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Remaining Dragons telecasts in 2025 on Dayton's CW are scheduled for the following dates: August 23, August 24, September 5, and September 7.







Midwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.