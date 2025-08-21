Means' Strong Second Rehab Start, Cesarini's Three-Run Home Run Anchor 3-0 Picantes Win over TinCaps

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, Los Picantes de Lake County (31-18, 66-49) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-28, 52-62) by a final score of 3-0 on Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a game where the Picantes pitching staff combined to hurl Lake County's eighth shutout of the year, it was a three-run home run off the bat of RF Ryan Cesarini in the bottom of the seventh inning that proved to be the difference.

LHP John Means (ND) started on the mound for Los Picantes in his second MLB rehab start for Lake County this year. The left-hander was once again effective, allowing just two hits in 3.2 scoreless innings, while walking one and striking out four in 51 pitches (34 strikes).

Fort Wayne RHP Ian Koenig (L, 5-7) was also tremendous, pitching a shutout through his first six full innings of work.

The first six innings concluded with still no score on either side due to a mix of excellent pitching and reliable defense for both sides.

But Los Picantes finally broke through in the home half of the seventh inning. After C Bennett Thompson doubled and 3B Juan Benjamin singled to begin the half-frame, Cesarini launched a three-run homer the other way to left field, driving in the only three runs of the night. His second home run in 11 games with Lake County broke the scoreless tie and gave Los Picantes a 3-0 lead with just six outs to get.

After a scoreless eighth inning from both teams, Lake County RHP Xavier Martinez (S, 2) shut the door with his second straight save in the top of the ninth. The right-hander walked one and threw a strikeout in a shutout inning of work.

RHP Conner Whittaker (W, 1-0) picked up his first career High-A win on the bump for Los Picantes. The right-hander pitched a pro career-high 4.1 innings of long relief, allowing three hits and a walk, while throwing a pair of strikeouts in 58 pitches (36 strikes).

The second and third games of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps are scheduled as a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch for Game 1 set for 4:30 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Beagles. The games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- LHP John Means logged his second rehab start for Lake County on Wednesday night, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames. The 32-year-old has allowed just three hits in 6.1 combined innings of work, while throwing seven strikeouts to just one walk in 89 pitches (64 strikes).

- OF Ryan Cesarini hit his second home run as a Captain in just his 11 th game played for the team on Wednesday night. The 2024 14 th -round pick out of Saint Joseph's hit two home runs in his previous 89 professional games (all with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats).

- RHP Conner Whittaker pitched a pro career-high 4.1 innings of long relief for Lake County on Thursday night. This marked the 2024 15 th -round pick out of Florida State's first outing of at least 4.1 innings pitched since April 6, 2024 for the Seminoles at Boston College (5.0 innings pitched).







Midwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.