Big Late Hits Lead Rattlers to Win

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - It took the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a while to get their bats going on Thursday night against the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium. Once the hits started falling - and the pitching got out of a sticky situation, the Rattlers charged back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Beloit 6-2.

The Sky Carp (57-59 overall, 27-23 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the first. Chase Jaworsky walked and stole second with one out. Aiva Arquette drove in Jaworsky with single for a 1-0 lead.

Kay-Lan Nicasia tied the game in the top of the second inning with an RBI double for the Rattlers.

Both teams had a chance to take the lead in the third inning only to have a runner thrown out at the plate.

Josh Adamczewski doubled to start the Wisconsin third and moved to third on a ground ball. Adamczewski tried to score on a chopper to first by Luis Castillo, but Cody Schrier made a nice play and good throw to the plate for the out.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart began the Beloit third with a double and also moved to third on a ground ball. Jaworsky hit a line drive to medium right, and Jenkins-Cowart tried to score after the catch. However, Luiyin Alastre played it perfectly and fired a strike to the plate to cut down Jenkins-Cowart for the third out of the inning.

Beloit broke the tie in the sixth inning. Cam Cannarella singled to start the inning but was still at first base with two outs. Then, Brandon Compton found the gap in right-center for an RBI double to score Cannarella with the go-ahead run.

Tanner Gillis, the Wisconsin starter, was on the hook for the loss despite allowing just two runs on six hits over six innings.

Wisconsin (52-63, 18-33) made sure that didn't happen.

Castillo started the rally in the top of the eighth with a one-out walk. He was replaced by pinch-runner Daniel Guilarte. Tayden Hall kept the inning alive with a two-out walk. Blayberg Diaz lined a 1-2 pitch to right that was just over the glove of Jenkins-Cowart for a two-run double and Wisconsin's first lead of the night.

The Sky Carp tested reliever Anthony Flores immediately in the bottom of the eighth. A hit batsman and consecutive walks loaded the bases with no outs. That brought Aiva Arquette, a first-round pick of the Miami Marlins from the 2025 draft to the plate. Flores struck out Arquette looking for the first out.

Compton, a second-round pick of the Marlins in this year's draft, was next and he grounded into an inning-ending 5-6-3 double play.

The Rattlers added to their lead in the top of the ninth. Guilarte singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs. Alastre added another RBI single for the 6-2 lead.

Aaron Rund closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth for Wisconsin's second straight win over the Sky Carp.

Game four of the series is Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Ryan Birchard (3-7, 4.16) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Nick Brink (6-4, 3.22) as their starter. Game time is 6:05pm. Game time is 6:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm. The game is available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

WIS 010 000 023 - 6 8 0

BEL 100 001 000 - 2 6 2

WP: Miles Langhorne (1-0)

LP: Brayan Mendoza (5-5)

TIME: 2:32

ATTN: 3,150







