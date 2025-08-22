Castillo Shows out in 6-1 Win

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps third baseman Izaac Pacheco finished 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and three RBI as starting pitcher Rayner Castillo enjoyed his best outing of the season in a 6-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 6,837 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Pacheco continues to add to a growing list of records in West Michigan, extending his career home run number to 36 while adding 158 RBI - both 'Caps career records - as he combined with second baseman Jack Penney to account for five of the Whitecaps six runs. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Rayner Castillo tossed six innings for the first time this season, allowing no runs while adding four strikeouts in the victory.

West Michigan grabbed the lead in the first inning as Pacheco lined an RBI double into right field before adding a solo homer in the third, making it a 2-0 'Caps lead. Lansing put just four baserunners on in the first four innings as West Michigan added to their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth, featuring an RBI single from Penney, extending their edge to 4-0. Whitecaps relievers Marco Jimenez and Matt Stil were dynamite out of the bullpen, posting two scoreless frames as Penney added a sacrifice fly in the seventh before an RBI double from Bennett Lee plated Austin Murr in the eighth. The Lugs trimmed West Michigan's lead to 6-1 with an RBI single from T.J. Schofield-Sam in the eighth, but their success was short-lived, as 'Caps closer Moises Rodriguez slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning to put the finishing touches on the 6-1 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 37-14 in the second half and 81-35 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 22-29 in the second half and 58-59 overall. Castillo (4-5) collects his fourth win while Lugnuts starting pitcher Kyle Robinson (5-5) suffers his fifth loss, allowing four runs through five innings pitched. The Whitecaps now hold the best record in Minor League Baseball at 81-35, the second-best run differential in affiliated ball at +255, and the best winning percentage in all of professional baseball at .698.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the fourth game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday at 6:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







