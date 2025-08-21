Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Peoria)

Thursday, August 21, 2025 l Game #113 (48)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Peoria Chiefs (18-31, 44-70) at Dayton Dragons (16-31, 37-75)

RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-2, 5.09) vs. RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons are 5-3 vs. Peoria this season (2-0 in Dayton).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 2, Peoria 1. The Dragons notched their third straight win as they worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning to take a one-run win. Left fielder Carlos Jorge's diving catch with one out and runners at second and third in the ninth preserved the lead, and Cody Adcock got earned the save. John Michael Faile had a solo home run for Dayton. Starting pitcher Luke Hayden allowed just one run in 5.2 innings for the win.

Current Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons are 2-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 16-4. The Dragons team batting average is .313. They have hit three home runs and four stolen bases. The team ERA is 2.00. The Dragons have committed no errors in the series. The Dragons run total on Tuesday (14) was their highest total in a home game since April of 2023. Overall, it was their second highest total of 2025 (19 runs on June 27 at Lansing).

Team Notes:

A win tonight would give the Dragons their first four-game winning streak of the 2025 season. They Dragons need to split the final four games of the series with Peoria to earn their first series win of the season. This is the second time this season that the Dragons have won the first two games of a series (also at Lansing, June 24-25).

The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in three straight games for the first time since May 2-6, when they did it in four straight games, the only other time in 2025 that they have allowed three or less in three straight. The team ERA in the last three games is 1.67. The Dragons have allowed four runs or less in six of their last seven games.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham in his last 16 games is 19 for 55 (.345) with 2 HR, 5 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .245.

Johnny Ascanio has hit safely in 7 straight games, going 12 for 27 (.444) with 1 HR, 1 2B, and 1 3B.

John Michael Faile in his last 6 games is 7 for 19 (.368) with 2 HR and 2 2B.

Jack Moss has appeared in 23 games for the Dragons, batting .323 with a .413 on-base percentage.

Cody Adcock in his last 10 games: 1.65 ERA, 16.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 13 SO.

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on August 13 and has made three appearances totaling 3.2 innings, allowing one run, with the Dragons. His fastball has reached 96 mph. The first appearance with the Dragons on August 13 was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024. Antone has undergone three "Tommy John" elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game.

Johnathan Harmon has made three starts for the Dragons in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, posting a 1.26 ERA in his first appearances in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024, when exited the game with the Dragons with elbow pain in the first inning.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Peoria LH Braden Davis (2-0, 1.09) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-10, 6.59)

Saturday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Peoria RH Jose Davila (3-6, 5.90) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria RH Jason Savacool (3-1, 4.65) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







