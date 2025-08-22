Caps Continue Nuts Mastery, 6-1

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Rayner Castillo turned in six scoreless innings, Izaac Pacheco homered amid a three-RBI showing, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (37-14, 81-35) beat the Lansing Lugnuts (22-29, 58-59) for the tenth straight time with a 6-1 victory on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps improved to 15-3 against Lansing in 2025 with three games remaining in the season series. The Lugnuts, meanwhile, scored exactly one run for the fourth straight game, all defeats.

Lansing starter Kyle Robinson gave up four runs in five innings: a Pacheco RBI double in the first, Pacheco's 14th home run of the season in the fourth, and a Jack Penney RBI single and Pacheco RBI groundout in the fifth.

The Whitecaps then put the game away with a pair of insurance runs against Wei-En Lin: a Penney sac fly in the seventh and a Bennett Lee RBI double in the eighth.

The Nuts' only run came courtesy of a T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI single in the eighth, plating Gunner Gouldsmith.

In the loss, second baseman Casey Yamauchi went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to 22 games while left fielder Cameron Leary went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.

Right-hander Corey Avant gets the ball on Friday night at 6:35 p.m., the fourth game of the six-game series, countered by West Michigan lefty Joe Miller.

The Lugnuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday, returning to Lansing for the final homestand of the regular season from August 26-31 vs. Lake County. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.