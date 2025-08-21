TinCaps Game Information: August 21 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on August 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-62, 21-28) @ Lake County Captains (66-49, 31-18)

Thursday, August 21 | Classic Auto Group Park | 4:30 PM & TBD | Game 115 & 116 of 131

G1: RHP Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.35 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Wilkinson (4-9, 4.67 ERA)

G2: RHP Sam Whiting (0-3, 5.33 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Humphries (1-8, 4.14 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps came out on the wrong end of a pitchers' duel in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

LET'S PLAY 2: Thursday marks the third doubleheader for Fort Wayne this season, the first away from Parkview Field. The TinCaps last played a twin bill on Friday, June 14, against South Bend. They are 2-2 on doubleheaders.

QUALITY KOENIG: Despite the loss, TinCaps starter Ian Koenig turned in his team-leading sixth quality start of the season on Wednesday while tossing a career-high 97 pitches. Five of them have come in his last seven starts as he has pitched into the 7th inning in his previous three appearances. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 Ã¢..." innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP. Since July 1, Koenig has tossed 43 Ã¢..." innings with a 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 26 K compared to 7 BB.

WINNING YOUR 1-1's: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig has spoken about his emphasis on "winning his 1-1 counts" this season. On 1-2 counts this season, opponents are batting .111 against the San Jose, CA native. 2-1 counts this season, opponents are batting .263.

SHUTDOWN MAL: Fort Wayne right-hander Josh Mallitz struck out a pair in 1 Ã¢..." scoreless innings on Wednesday. He has not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 appearances, striking out 31 across 23 Ã¢..." innings, having a 1.27 ERA in the stretch.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Left-handed pitcher Harry Gustin, outfielder Braedon Karpathios, and infielder Ryan Jackson received the call to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Gustin posted a 2.36 ERA with Fort Wayne across 21 appearances this season. He hit the IL at the end of June and made his return on August 2 against Great Lakes. Gustin allowed two runs in 7 Ã¢..." innings in 4 outings since returning and struck out 11 while walking just 1. Amongst High-A arms with as many innings out of the bullpen, Gustin's 2.22 ERA ranks second.

Karpathios led the team in RBI (55), walks (65), OBP (.370), BABIP (.343), multi-hit games (26), and multi-RBI games (12). His 14 outfield assists are 2nd in High-A and 5th in Minor League Baseball.

Jackson joined Fort Wayne before their series in Dayton on June 17. Upon joining the team, he reached base in his first 16 games played and 41 of his 48 total with the TinCaps. He has four separate on-base streaks of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and is fifth in all of affiliated baseball with 84 walks drawn this season. He played in 32 consecutive games to end his stint with Fort Wayne.

SILENCING STABLE: TinCap relievers C.J. Widger, Bodi Rascon, and Luis German allowed just 1 run in 6 Ã¢..." frames out of the bullpen on Sunday against West Michigan. The trio punched out six and did not walk a batter. With right-hander Josh Mallitz not walking a Captain on Wednesday night, Fort Wayne relief pitching has not issued a free pass in the last 3 games.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez allowed one run in 4 Ã¢..." frames out of the bullpen last Wednesday. The southpaw is 3rd among all relievers in the Midwest League in ERA (2.19) and WHIP (0.97) among those who have thrown at least 24 Ã¢..." innings dating back to June 28. Sanchez has a 2.50 ERA in 27 appearances with Fort Wayne this season across two different stints with the 'Caps.

DOUBLING DURFEE: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee collected his 15th double of the season on Wednesday night. He has a double in 3 of his last 4 games and is now tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo - the two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 17 two-baggers.







Midwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.