Sky Carp Keep Rattlers in Check

Published on August 23, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-0 on Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium. The Rattlers were held to two hits in the game and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position as they left six runners on base.

Beloit (59-59 overall, 29-23 second half) took the lead with a one-out, solo home run by Chase Jaworsky in the bottom of the second inning. Jaworsky, who joined the Sky Carp after the Miami Marlins sent Jesús Sánchez to the Houston Astros in a trade on July 31, had hit three homers with the Ashville Tourists in the South Atlantic League. This homer was his first with Beloit.

That home run was the first allowed by Wisconsin starting pitcher Bishop Letson in 29-2/3 innings this season. Letson, in his second start since coming off the Wisconsin IL last week, allowed one run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 3-1/3 innings

The Sky Carp added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Garcia, the Rattler reliever, walked Jacob Jenkin-Cowart, the ninth batter in the Beloit order, with two outs. Garcia had two strikes on Cam Cannarella, a first-round pick of the Marlins in the 2025 draft. Then, the left-handed Cannarella lined a pitch down the line in left for an RBI double and a 2-0 lead.

Wisconsin (52-65, 18-35) was held to two hits in the game, a one-out single by Jes ú s Made in the first and a one-out single by Andrew Fischer in the sixth. Made was wiped out on a double play. Fischer stole second and was left stranded there.

The Rattlers had other chances in the game.

Beloit starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey walked Luis Castillo and Andrick Nava with one out in the second. Dishmey got out of the inning with a strikeout and a grounder to first. That started a streak of eleven batters in a row retired by Dishmey. He would leave after five innings after allowing one hit with six strikeouts.

In the seventh, Joey Volini walked Marco Dinges to start the frame. Luis Castillo grounded into a force play at second and was injured going into first as he hustled down to the line to avoid the double play. Beloit made a pitching change during the injury delay while Castillo was being helped off the field. When play resumed, Xavier Meachum was on the mound and Luiyin Alastre was at first as a pinch runner for Castillo. Meachum walked Nava to put the tying runs on with one out before he got a pair of grounders to end the inning.

In the eighth, Kay-Lan Nicasia was hit by a pitch from Meachum with a wild pitch sending him to second base. He would stay there for the rest of the inning as Meachum got the next three batters.

Chase Centala denied the Rattlers any thoughts of a comeback in the ninth as he retired the side in order for his sixth save.

Garcia went 5-1/3 innings of relief for the Rattlers. He allowed a run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The loss was the second via shutout in this series with the Sky Carp and the fourth time this month an opponent has held the Rattlers scoreless.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium. Travis Smith (1-1, 3.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit is going with Brandon White (7-3, 4.14) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 1:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:45pm. The game is available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 2 0

BEL 010 010 00x - 2 6 0

HOME RUN:

BEL:

Chase Jaworsky (4th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Bishop Letson, 1 out)

WP: Eliazar Dishmey (1-0)

LP: Bishop Letson (2-1)

SAVE: Chase Centala (65)

TIME: 2:24

ATTN: 3,150







