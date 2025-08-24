Dragons Find Way to Win in Extras

DAYTON, OH - After a ninth-inning balk forced extra innings, the Dayton Dragons overshadowed a late Peoria rally with a comeback of their own in a 7-6 win in 10 innings at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday.

With the Dragons down to their final strike, base umpire Tyler Vandewater called Mason Burns for a balk that allowed the tying run to jog in from third. Burns got a strikeout to end the inning and set the scene for the 10th. The Chiefs left their appointed runner in scoring position in the top of the frame. In the home half, a Peyton Stovall sac fly ended the contest.

Down 5-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the Chiefs put together an impressive rally. Ryan Campos was hit by a pitch, Jesus Baez drew a walk, and a fielding error allowed Deniel Ortiz to reach, loading the bases with no outs. Travis Honeyman followed with a sacrifice fly to right field that plated two runs, Campos scored from third, while Baez tagged and advanced to third. On the throw back in, Ortiz was caught in a rundown and tagged out for a double play. During the sequence, Baez broke for home and scored, trimming the deficit to 5-4. Moments later, Chase Adkison was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, setting the table for Won-Bin Cho, who homered to left field to give the Chiefs a 6-5 lead.

It appeared that the Dragons were on the way to pulling away from the Chiefs. Dayton scored five runs across the game's first three innings. Peoria chipped at the lead with a solo home run from Andrew Sojka, his first in affiliated ball. Sojka was signed by the Cardinals on August 11 from the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. In the top of the fourth, a Josh Kross double made it a 5-2 game.

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped their 11th game in their last 12 tries. They will try to fend off the sweep on Sunday when they conclude their 12-game, two-city road trip. First pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EST/12:05 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Jason Savacool is expected to take the ball for Peoria.







