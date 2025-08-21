Sky Carp Rally Falls Short

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp rallied from a 7-0 deficit against the Timber Rattlers to put the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning, but could get no closer in a 7-5 defeat Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The South Bend Cubs lost 6-4 to Cedar Rapids, leaving the teams tied in the standing with 16 games remaining in the season.

The Timber Rattlers plated three runs in the first inning against Noble Meyer (1-5), the added two more in the fifth and two in the sixth to assume the commanding 7-0 advantage.

The Sky Carp showed plenty of fight, scoring three runs on four straight singles in the seventh inning before plating single tallies in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Garret Forrester finished the night with two hits, a walk and an RBI, while Chase Jaworsky and Dillon Head each finished with a base hit in their Sky Carp debuts.

Xavier Meachem and Jack Sellinger closed the game by combining for three scoreless frames out of the Carp bullpen.

The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will do battle in game three of the six-game series Thursday night. It's Thirsty Thursday, with discounted prices on selected beverages throughout the night.

