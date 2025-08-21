Bullpen Spotless Despite Bandits' Loss to Loons

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Quad Cities' relievers worked scorelessly Wednesday, but the bats tallied just four singles and went hitless with runners in scoring position in the River Bandits' 2-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Modern Woodmen Park.

Despite the overall pitcher's duel, Great Lakes plated the game's first run just two batters into the night, as Quad Cities' starter Mason Miller allowed his first earned run since joining the Midwest League on a solo shot from Eduardo Quintero.

Miller would rebound with a perfect second inning, but committed an error in the third, which allowed the Loons an additional run and a 2-0 lead.

The River Bandits' totaled just one base runner and were held hitless by Great Lakes' starter Logan Tabeling through the right-hander's first four innings.

Daniel Vazquez led off the fifth inning with a single for Quad Cities and eventually came around to score on a Tabeling balk, but it would wind up the only blemish on the hurler's night, as Tabeling completed the frame by stranding the tying run on first.

After Miller's departure, Tommy Molky (2.0 IP), Zachary Cawyer (2.0 IP), and Jesus Rios (1.0 IP) kept Quad Cities within striking distance through the ninth inning and combined for five strikeouts over 5.0-scoreless innings of relief.

Brooks Auger, who took over for Tabeling in a piggyback start in the sixth, allowed just two base runners in his first three frames out of the bullpen, but walked Nolan Sailors to open the bottom of the ninth. The Midwest League's hits leader, Sam Kulasingam, followed with a single into right-center field to put the tying and winning runs on base.

Auger struck out Blake Mitchell for the first out of the frame, but then walked Vazquez to load the bases. However, the right-hander would eventually secure a 12-out save, striking out Trevor Werner and getting Derlin Figueroa to ground out to end the rally and secure the Loons' 2-1 victory.

Tabeling (1-1) earned the win for Great Lakes, striking out a season-high nine over batters over a 5.0-inning start, while Miller (0-1) was saddled with the loss despite surrendering just two runs, one earned, over 4.0 innings with three strikeouts.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game three of the six-game series against the Loons tomorrow night and send Emmanuel Reyes (0-1, 6.08) to the mound opposite Maddux Burns (2-3, 6.55) for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.







Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.