Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Peoria)

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 l Game #112 (47)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Peoria Chiefs (18-30, 44-69) at Dayton Dragons (15-31, 36-75)

LH Mason Molina (0-0, 4.70) vs. RH Luke Hayden (2-7, 4.45)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons are 4-3 vs. Peoria this season (1-0 in Dayton).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 14, Peoria 3. The Dragons built a 6-1 lead over the first five innings and then exploded for six runs in the sixth (the first eight batters of the inning reached safely) and extended their lead to 12-1. Peyton Stovall had a home run and five runs batted in. Carlos Sanchez also had a homer. Johnny Ascanio, Carter Graham, and Jack Moss all had three hits. Starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon allowed just one run in 4.2 innings.

Additional Notes on Tuesday's Win: The Dragons run total on Tuesday (14) was their second highest total of 2025 (19 runs on June 27 at Lansing) and tied for their fifth highest total since they moved up to the High-A level at the start of the 2021 season. Their hit total (16) was their fourth highest total of 2025 (the top three games in hits all came within a five-game window June 21-26). The Dragons had eight hits with runners in scoring position last night, tied for their highest total in a game over the last four seasons, 2022-2025. The Dragons collected 26 total bases last night, their third highest total of 2025. The 14 runs the Dragons scored last night was one fewer than their total for the entire six-game series at Lansing.

Transactions: The Dragons have received shortstop/third baseman Alexander Vargas, who was signed by the Reds as a minor league free agent after being released by the New York Yankees organization last week. Vargas had split the 2025 season between Double-A Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley, playing in a combined 89 games and batting .226 with seven home runs and 20 stolen bases. He spent seven years in the Yankees organization since being signed in August of 2018.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham in his last 15 games is 19 for 53 (.358) with 2 HR, 5 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .248.

Johnny Ascanio has hit safely in 6 straight games, going 10 for 23 (.435) with 1 HR, 1 2B, and 1 3B.

John Michael Faile in the series at Lansing went 5 for 13 (.358) with 1 HR and 1 2B.

Jack Moss has appeared in 23 games for the Dragons, batting .323 with a .413 on-base percentage.

Cody Adcock in his last nine games: 1.80 ERA, 15 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 13 SO.

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on August 13 and has made three appearances totaling 3.2 innings, allowing one run, with the Dragons. His fastball has reached 96 mph. The first appearance with the Dragons on August 13 was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024 (with the Reds, against the Mets). Antone has undergone three major elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game that season. He has appeared in 45 MLB games with Reds with a 2.47 ERA.

Johnathan Harmon has made three starts for the Dragons in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, posting a 1.26 ERA in his first appearances in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024, when exited the game with the Dragons with elbow pain in the first inning.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, August 21 (7:05 pm): Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-2, 5.09) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.55)

Friday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Peoria LH Braden Davis (2-0, 1.09) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-10, 6.59)

Saturday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Peoria RH Jose Davila (3-6, 5.90) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria RH Jason Savacool (3-1, 4.65) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







