Chicago Cubs RHP Eli Morgan Expected to Pitch for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan is expected to join the South Bend Cubs roster as part of a rehabilitation assignment this week at Four Winds Field, as the Cubs host the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Midwest League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Morgan, who is in his first season with the Cubs organization, will work in a bullpen role during his rehab assignment with South Bend. He is expected to pitch Wednesday night.

Morgan, who was acquired by the Chicago Cubs from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade in November of 2024, made his Major League Baseball debut with Cleveland on May 28, 2021. Morgan has pitched in the Big Leagues in every season since, including in the postseason in 2022 and 2024. The right-hander from Rancho Palos Verdes, California, has appeared 168 total MLB games with Cleveland and Chicago.

Following the trade from Cleveland, Morgan made his Cubs debut this season in Tokyo, Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18, twirling 1.1 shutout innings. Morgan pitched in seven total games with Chicago before hitting the Injured List due to a right elbow impingement. He has been on the 60-Day IL since May 10.

The 29-year-old Morgan previously pitched in the Midwest League with the Lake County Captains. Originally selected out of Gonzaga by Cleveland in the 8th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Morgan pitched in eight Midwest League games in 2018, including one against the South Bend Cubs. He started versus South Bend on May 14, 2018 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, pitching six innings of two-run baseball with six strikeouts.

Morgan will become the 14th different Chicago Cubs player to rehab in South Bend. The group features Dexter Fowler (2016), Jason Heyward (2017), Yu Darvish (2018, 2x), Drew Smyly (2018-2022-2024), Mike Montgomery (2019), Victor Caratini (2019), Ben Zobrist (2019), Derek Holland (2019), Nico Hoerner (2021), Rowan Wick (2021), Wade Miley (2022, 2x), Caleb Kilian (2024-2025), and Yency Almonte (2025).

One game into this series against Cedar Rapids, the first-half West Division champion, South Bend remains in a tie for first place with the Beloit Sky Carp in the second-half standings. The Cubs walked-off the Kernels last night 3-2 in the 9th inning, via a Brian Kalmer game-winning sacrifice-fly. With just 17 games to play in the regular season, South Bend will travel to Peoria next week after the conclusion of this Cedar Rapids series, before taking on Wisconsin in the final homestand of the season from September 2-7. For tickets at Four Winds Field, visit SouthBendCubs.com.







