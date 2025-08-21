Jorge's Catch Saves Game, Dragons Win 2-1

August 20, 2025

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton left fielder Carlos Jorge made a game-saving diving catch in the ninth inning and reliever Cody Adcock worked out of a bases loaded jam as the Dragons held on to defeat the Peoria Chiefs 2-1 on Wednesday night. The win was the third straight for the Dragons.

A crowd of 7,364 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

View the diving catch by Jorge here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1958359305779867804

Game Summary:

The Dragons got the scoring started in the first inning. Johnny Ascanio lined a single to left field to begin the inning and extend his hitting streak to seven straight games. Ascanio went to second when Peyton Stovall walked, and he scored from second on an infield hit by Carlos Sanchez and a throwing error that extended the play.

In the second, Dayton's John Michael Faile blasted his 12th home run of the season, a long drive to left-center field, to make it 2-0 and give the Dragons the run they would need to win the game.

View the Faile home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1958313909263241413

Peoria scored what turned out to be their only run of the night in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Travis Honeyman to make it 2-1. Dragons reliever Will Cannon replaced starter Luke Hayden with two men on base and two outs in the sixth and got an inning-ending strikeout to end the threat.

Hayden pitched extremely well, allowing just one run in five and two-thirds innings. Hayden was within an out of tossing six scoreless frames but allowed the run-scoring single to the last batter he faced with two outs in the sixth. Hayden allowed six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Cannon worked a scoreless seventh inning and retired the first two batters in the eighth before allowing back-to-back walks. Cody Adcock replaced Cannon and got an inning-ending groundout to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Adcock remained in the game to work the ninth. He allowed a lead-off single and a one-out double that put runners at second and third. The next batter, Jose Cordoba, hit a shallow fly ball toward left field. Carlos Jorge, who had entered the game as a defensive replacement to start the inning and had played only one previous game all season in left field (he has played 81 games in center field and seven in right), came charging straight in at full speed, left his feet, and made a diving catch for the second out of the inning. Both runners had to hold. Adcock then issued a walk to load the bases, but he got a game-ending ground out to first baseman Peyton Stovall and the Dragons held on to win.

Adcock picked up his third save of the year and credited Jorge's catch.

"That was unbelievable," said Adcock. "I owe Carlos a lot. I ought to take him to dinner sometime. That was awesome."

Adcock looked ahead as the Dragons earned their third straight victory.

"Just keep doing what we're doing," he said. "Pull as a team. Pull the rope the same way. Keep fighting for each other. It's been a long season. We're tired of getting beat. This is what we're coming to do now. We're coming to win."

Notes: Ascanio had two hits and scored a run for the Dragons. He is batting .444 over his seven-game hitting streak.

Up Next: The Dragons (16-31, 37-75) host the Chiefs (17-31, 43-70) in the third game of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (5-5, 4.55) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







