Kernels Top Cubs 6-4, Snap Eight Game Road Losing Streak

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Cedar Rapids erased an early 3-0 deficit Wednesday night to knock off South Bend 6-4, breaking the Kernels' eight-game road losing streak.

After walking off the Kernels in the series opener on Tuesday, South Bend got on the board first on Wednesday. A walk and a Kade Snell double put two on for Miguel Pabon, who opened the scoring with an RBI single. After another walk loaded the bases, Alexis Ramirez plated a pair with an RBI double to lift the Cubs ahead 3-0.

The Kernels began to chip away in the top of the fourth. Eduardo Tait reached on an error before a Danny De Andrade single, and a Caden Kendle walk loaded the bases with no one out. After a line drive double play, another walk reloaded the bases for Poncho Ruiz, who lined a two-run single to make it 3-2.

In the sixth, the Kernels took the lead. Tait doubled to open the frame before a De Andrade walk and a Caden Kendle single again loaded the bases with no one out. The next batter, Misael Urbina, then produced a run with a swinging bunt single and an error on the play scored a second run to lift Cedar Rapids on top 4-3. With two still in scoring position, Kyle Hess lined a sac fly to right to make it 5-3. After Hess, a hit-by-pitch and a walk reloaded the bases for Marek Houston took ball four to drive in a run and make it 6-3.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the eighth. Edgar Alverez singled in front of Christian Hernandez, who doubled him home to make it 6-4.

But that would be all from the South Bend offense. Rudy Gomez came on out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and collected the final five outs with 1.2 perfect innings, locking down his third consecutive save and the 6-4 win.

The victory snaps the Kernels' eight-game road losing streak and brings Cedar Rapids back to .500 at 25-25 in the second half of the season. The six-game series at South Bend continues Thursday at 6:05, Jose Olivares gets the start, opposite Nazier Mulé.







