'Caps Walk-Off Lugs, 2-1

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got their tenth walk-off victory of the season as Austin Murr delivered a sacrifice fly to score Izaac Pacheco in a 2-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 6,181 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps secure their first walk-off winner since Andrew Jenkins served a game-winning RBI single down the first base line in a 5-4 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels back on August 9. Furthermore, ten of the 'Caps 39 victories at home have been walk-off winners, accounting for over 25% of their victories at home this year.

Both sides struggled to finish scoring opportunities through the first handful of innings, as West Michigan left runners stranded on second and third in the first before Lansing left the bases loaded in the third, keeping the game tied at zero. West Michigan finally broke through in the fifth inning as catcher Archer Brookman blasted a solo home run over the left field wall, putting the 'Caps in front 1-0. Lansing, who only had three base hits going into the eighth inning, finally responded in the eighth as first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam added a double before scoring on an RBI single from second baseman Casey Yamauchi, tying the game at one. Pacheco started the ninth inning with a single before an errant pickoff attempt allowed him to advance to third, opening the door for Murr's game-winning sacrifice fly and sending West Michigan to the 2-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 36-14 in the second half and 80-35 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half and 58-58 overall. Minton (6-2) gets his sixth victory with the 'Caps, allowing one run through five innings pitched while adding five strikeouts, while Lugnuts reliever Tzu-Chen Sha (1-3) suffers his third loss, allowing two runs (one earned) through 5.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps become the second team in Minor League Baseball to reach 80 wins this season and still sit just a half-game behind the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the best overall record in affiliated ball.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday at 6:35 pm. Rayner Castillo and Kyle Robinson square off as the starting pitchers for the 'Caps and Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







