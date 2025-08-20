Dragons Roll Chiefs Tuesday

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







DAYTON, OH - The Peoria Chiefs dropped the opener of their six-game series to the Dayton Dragons, 14-3, on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Peoria jumped out to an early lead with a two-out rally in the top of the first inning. After the Dragons' right-handed starter Jonathan Harmon recorded the first two outs, the Chiefs strung together three straight hits, a double from Ryan Campos followed by singles from Jesus Baez and Travis Honeyman, with Honeyman driving in Campos to make it 1-0.

Dayton responded quickly in the bottom half, scoring three runs to begin a stretch of 12 straight runs. With one out, a walk set the table for Payton Stovall, who launched a two-run home run to make it 2-1. Later in the inning, with two outs and a runner on first base, Jack Moss lined an RBI double to right to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the third inning, the Dragons tacked on again. After a one-out walk to Stovall ended the night for Chiefs right-hander Nate Dohm, Peoria turned to the bullpen. Right-hander D.J. Carpenter took over, and with the first batter he faced, Carter Graham, at the plate, Stovall stole second and scored on Graham's RBI single to left field, extending the lead to 4-1. Dohm went 2 1/3 innings in the start, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out four, and took the loss.

The Dragons added insurance in the home half of the fifth inning. After a one-out hit batter, Carlos Sanchez launched a two-run homer to right-center to make it 6-1.

In the sixth inning, Dayton broke it open for good, scoring six runs while sending 12 batters to the plate. The Dragons sent eight to the dish before Peoria could record an out, with the inning highlighted by two RBI doubles from Stovall, who finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs, and an RBI double from Graham that pushed Dayton into double figures. In all, the frame featured six hits, two walks, and a hit batter, stretching the lead to 12-1 after six innings.

Peoria scratched across a pair of late runs, beginning with Jon Jon Gazdar's first professional home run, a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. After Dayton added two more in the eighth, Won-Bin Cho connected for a solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the season, to set the final score at 14-3.

Dayton pitching was steady throughout. Harmon worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and one run with two strikeouts, while right-hander Irvin Machuca earned the win in relief with 1 1/3 scoreless frames.

The series continues with first pitch on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. EDT/6:05 p.m. CDT. Left-hander Mason Molina is the probable starter for Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2025

Dragons Roll Chiefs Tuesday - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.