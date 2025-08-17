Captains Outlast Chiefs Saturday

EASTLAKE, OH - A late rally came up short as the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Lake County Captains, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Classic Auto Group Park.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the seventh inning, the Captains went to the bullpen to bring in Michael Kennedy. On the first pitch of the inning, Won-Bin Cho smashed a solo home run over the right-field wall to make it 3-1.

Two innings later, in the top of the ninth inning and down to their final out, Chase Adkison singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Adkison went 2-for-3 with a walk and extended his on-base streak to 19 games. Ian Petrutz followed with an RBI double to left-center field, scoring Adkison and cutting the deficit to 3-2. With the tying run in scoring position, Kennedy induced a groundout to end the game. The left-hander worked three innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts to notch his first save of the season.

The Captains struck first in the opening frame. After Chiefs right-hander Frank Elissalt recorded the leadoff out, a walk and a double put two runners in scoring position. Elissalt bounced back with a strikeout for the second out, but Johnny Tincher followed with a two-run single to center field, giving Lake County an early lead. Elissalt worked just one inning, allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout, and was tagged with the loss.

In the fifth inning, Lake County added to its lead. Chiefs right-handed reliever Darlin Saladin returned for his fourth inning of work and retired the leadoff man, his sixth straight batter set down. Nick Mitchell then doubled to right field, ending Saladin's night. Right-hander Benjamin Arias came on in relief, and Jaison Chourio hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Mitchell and pushed the Captains' lead to 3-0.

Lake County starter Josh Hartle was sharp, tossing six scoreless innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts. The left-hander earned his 10th win of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.35.

Despite the early deficit, Peoria's bullpen kept the game within reach. Saladin, Arias, and Jawilme Ramirez combined for seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits while striking out four. The loss marked the sixth straight for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will look to salvage the finale of the six-game series on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Jose Davila is set to start for Peoria.







