TinCaps Game Information: August 16 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-60, 20-26) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (77-34, 33-13)

Saturday, August 16 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 112 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.89 ERA) vs. LHP Joe Miller (7-2, 3.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: A total of 6,160 Fort Wayne fans packed Parkview Field on Seinfeld Night as the TinCaps lost their third straight game to West Michigan (Tigers affiliate), 5-1.

'CAPS AGAINST CANCER: Tonight is 'Caps Against Cancer Night at Parkview Field. At tonight's game, the TinCaps will be honoring two heroes, Caylin Boles and Kasey Miller, who have been working at Parkview Health to help support those in their fight to beat cancer. Earlier this week, TinCaps coaches and players, and Johnny TinCap visited the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Center, meeting doctors, nurses, and those fighting cancer. The TinCaps will wear specially designed jerseys in partnership with the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute. Fans can bid on these specialty jerseys at TinCapsJersey.com from now until Monday, Aug. 18, at 11:59 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Parkview Transformative Cancer Care Fund.

#SWINGS4THEO: "Everyday at the ballpark is a good day." That is the motto for Fort Wayne native, Theo Price. The 13-year-old Tigers fan who has beaten cancer twice in the last two years is aiming to brighten the lives of children battling cancer and other serious illnesses or injuries. Diagnosed with secondary chondrosarcoma, Price is the creator of #SwingsforTheo, a local nonprofit ¬â¹ ¬â¹helping children with illness, injury, or other medical challenges enjoy a day at the ballpark. On Thursday, Theo will be throwing out the first pitch and will act as the honorary TinCaps Manager of the Day. He is handing out the TinCaps lineup card, hanging with the team, and joining the TinCaps broadcast booth. For more information and to join the mission, go to Swings4Theo.org.

NOBODY KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios put together his team-leading 26th multi-hit game in his 99th played on Wednesday night. It is his 4th in his last 8 played. This comes off a 9-for-22 series last week against South Bend with 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, and 4 RBI. He has 13 multi-hit games in his previous 28 played, dating back to July 11. Across the stretch, he is hitting .333 (35-105) with 7 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, and 16 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

HOME COOKING: TinCap left-hander Luis Gutierrez made his sixth start across nine home appearances between two levels on Sunday, August 2, against Great Lakes. Gutierrez put together a quality start in the 5-2 victory, tossing six frames while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven. He has a 3-1 record at home this season with a 2.42 ERA over 48 Ã¢..." innings tossed. Gutierrez has a 3:1 strikeout to walk ratio at home in 2025 and has allowed six earned runs across 22 innings in his 4 starts at Parkview Field since getting called up in June. On the road, Gutierrez has a 4.34 ERA across 10 appearances with 39 strikeouts to 19 walks.

SHUTDOWN MAL: Fort Wayne right-hander Josh Mallitz struck out three in two scoreless innings on Friday. He has not allowed a run in 10 of his last 11 appearances, striking out 29 across 21 2/3 innings, having a 1.27 ERA in the stretch.

KARP WITH A CANNON: On Thursday night, Braedon Karpathios gunned down Whitecaps career-doubles leader Austin Murr twice, trying to stretch singles into doubles. It is his 13th and 14th outfield assists this season. The mark is second in High-A and fifth in Minor League Baseball.

CONSISTENT COSTELLO: TinCap left fielder Jack Costello has a hit in his last three games, including a two-run single on Thursday. Costello launched his 6th home run of the season last Thursday against South Bend, giving him 6 RBI in 10 August games.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is fourth in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season with 83. He trails Juan Soto (93), Rafael Devers (86), and Roman Anthony (85) and is ahead of Aaron Judge (80). The 2024 17th Round pick of the Padres has reached base safely in 41 of the 46 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore on June 17. Jackson has now played in 31 consecutive games.







