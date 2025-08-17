Loons Shut Down Timber Rattlers, Serwinowski K's Six in 7-0 Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (62-49) (28-18) earned their seventh shutout win of the season, a 7-0 beatdown of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (50-61) (16-30) on a 72-degree cloudy Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

- In Adam Serwinowski 's first 17 innings with Great Lakes, he has permitted only one run. The left-hander tonight worked around four walks with six strikeouts. After back-to-back walks in the fourth, he gained consecutive punchouts.

- Myles Caba took over for Serwinowski in the sixth. With two on and two out, Luis Castillo singled to left field. Loons left fielder Samuel Munoz fielded it and threw a dart to catcher Carlos Rojas, who tagged out Wisconsin's Marco Dinges to end the inning.

- Great Lakes scored four runs in the sixth. Timber Rattlers starter Ryan Birchard permitted a walk, leaving runners on the corners after Kendall George stole second and third base. Yerlin Rodriguez walked the next two, the second to Zyhir Hope to make it 1-0. Logan Wagner, next up, doubled to left-center to plate two. Wagner gained his 70th RBI this season, the second player in the MWL to 70.

- The fourth run of the sixth was gained on a passed ball. A Wisconsin error aided three tallies for the Loons in the eighth. With two on via walks and two outs, Elijah Hainline singled to right field. A throw from right field was late to the plate. Timber Rattler catcher Marco Dinges tried to back pick Hainline; his throw went into right field, scoring two, including Hainline.

- The Great Lakes bullpen combined for 3.1 scoreless innings. Joel Ibarra punched out two in the eighth, and Nicolas Cruz only needed 10 pitches in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons stole eight bases in tonight's contest. Along with Kendall George's three, Wagner took one, Jake Gelof stole two, and Munoz and Eduardo Quintero each added one.

Up Next

A Great Lakes win tomorrow, Sunday, August 17th, would take the series. The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.