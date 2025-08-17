Dragons Fall 3-0 at Lansing; Series to Conclude on Sunday

Published on August 16, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing, Mich. - Five Lansing pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Dayton have lost six straight games. They will need a win against the Lugnuts on Sunday to avoid a sweep of the series.

Game Summary:

The first three Lugnuts batters in the first inning all delivered hits against Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant. Lansing scored one run in the inning as Lorant worked out of a bases loaded jam with two strikeouts to avoid further damage. The Lugnuts closed out the scoring with two runs in the fourth inning as they jumped in front 3-0.

The Dragons had two good chances to score in the game. Johnny Ascanio lined a double to the left field corner to begin the game and advanced to third on a fly out to right by Carlos Jorge. But Anthony Stephan grounded out to first base with Ascanio holding at third, and Carter Graham grounded out to third to end the threat. Then in the fourth, the Dragons got a hit from Yerlin Confidan and after an error, they had runners at first and third with one out. But John Michael Faile struck out and Ryan McCrystal flied to left to strand both runners.

The Dragons got a lead-off single from Ariel Almonte in the fifth, but that turned out to be their last hit of the night. They did not advance a runner past first base over the final five innings.

Dragons reliever Tejay Antone made his second appearance since returning from his third Tommy John elbow surgery. Antone faced eight batters, going one and two-third innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and a hit batsman, but no runs. He struck out two. His fastball was consistently 95-96 mph and he also utilized a slider and curve.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-31, 34-75) close out the six-game series at Lansing against the Lugnuts (22-25, 58-55) on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) will start for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 19 against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







