Sando, Faile Key Dragons 4-1 Win in Series Finale at Lansing

Published on August 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing, Mich. - Dayton pitchers Nick Sando, Jonah Hurney, and Cody Adcock combined to allow just six hits and John Michael Faile hit a solo home run as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The win snapped the Dragons six-game losing streak and allowed them to avoid a sweep of the series in Lansing.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. Diego Omana and Johnny Ascanio each had base hits to start the frame, and a passed ball advanced the runners to second and third. Carlos Jorge followed with a single to center field to drive in both Omana and Ascanio to get the scoring started.

Lansing scored one run in the bottom of the third, but Dayton responded in the top of the fourth on a two-out, solo home run to left field by John Michael Faile to make it 3-1. The homer was Faile's team-leading 11th of the year.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Ascanio lined a triple high off the left field fence, and Carter Graham delivered a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Ascanio. The Lugnuts might have had a play on Ascanio, but the throw to the play bounced off the runner to allow Ascanio to score easily.

Dragons pitchers did not allow Lansing to advance a runner past first base over the final six innings of the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando (2-3) was outstanding. He worked six innings, allowing one run on four hits with only one walk and five strikeouts to earn the win. It was Sando's eighth straight outing in which he allowed two runs or less.

Jonah Hurney replaced Sando to start the seventh and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit but getting a double play ball and facing the minimum six batters.

Cody Adcock entered the game to pitch the ninth and gave up a lead-off single but got a strikeout and a nicely-turned 6-4-3 double play to end the game. Adcock picked up his second save.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Ascanio and Jorge each had two hits. The homer by Faile and the triple by Ascanio were the team's two extra base hits. Jorge had two runs batted in.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-31, 35-75) do not play on Monday. On Tuesday, they open a new six-game home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District at 7:05 pm against the Peoria Chiefs (17-29, 43-68), a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate. Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 0.93) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







