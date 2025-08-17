Dragons Avert Sweep with 4-1 Win
Published on August 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Nick Sando tossed six innings of one-run ball and the Dayton Dragons (14-31, 35-75) avoided a six-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (22-26, 58-56) on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.
The Nuts were going for the first six-game super-sweep in franchise history, but - just like in April, when they were stopped short in the finale at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers - they fell victim to excellent pitching.
Sando escaped a first-and-third threat in the first inning and cruised from there, striking out five while limiting Lansing to four hits, one walk, and one run, via a Casey Yamauchi RBI groundout in the third.
Jonah Hurney then faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth innings before Cody Adcock tossed a scoreless ninth, ending the game by erasing a Yamauchi single with a double-play ball from Davis Diaz.
Yamauchi finished the game 2-for-4 with a single and a double, while shortstop Leo De Vries singled twice in four at-bats.
Lansing starter Ryan Magdic allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks in five innings, fanning four. Tom Reisinger (1 2/3 innings), Jack Mahoney (one inning) and Wander Guante (1 1/3 innings) combined for four frames of scoreless one-hit relief.
After a day off on Monday, the Lugnuts open a six-game series at West Michigan from August 19-24, returning to Lansing for the final homestand of the regular season from August 26-31 vs. Lake County. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
