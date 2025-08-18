Loons Take Series in Appleton, George Drives in Two in 5-3 Series Finale Win

APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (63-49) (29-18) earned their third win in a row, scoring five unanswered and benefiting from three Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (50-62) (16-31) errors, a 5-3 Loons win on a 73-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

- Kendall George had three hits and drove in two runs. The 20-year-old got Great Lakes on the board with an RBI single, slapped to left field in the third inning. It was a two-run, four-hit inning with a Zyhir Hope walk with the bases loaded, bringing in a second run.

- George helped push across the tying run in the third. After a leadoff single from Frank Rodriguez, his third of four in the game, George walked. Then Samuel Munoz grounded one to second baseman Juan Baez, he rushed trying to get George at second base, and threw the ball into left field. Rodriguez scored and tied the game.

- The Rodriguez and George combo completed a comeback. With two outs in the eighth, Rodriguez doubled off the left field wall, barreling a pitch from Anthony Flores. George, next up, laced a ball to the left field gap to score Rodriguez. George sprinting for a triple induced a Jesus Made throw to the base that was wild and bounced into the Loons' dugout. George got home and made it 5-3.

- The Timber Rattlers tallied the first three runs of the game with their first four batters reaching. Two walks and a Jesus Made double loaded the bases. Luis Castillo grounded a ball up the first base line, which rolled to the fence, a three-run triple. Wisconsin had two hits and no runs the rest of the way.

- Great Lakes utilized six pitchers from their bullpen. Evan Shaw stranded two in the first inning and went 2.1 innings scoreless. Reynaldo Yean matched his longest outing with 1.1 innings. Joseilyn Gonzalez navigated the middle innings, with 1.2 completed. Cam Da y earned the win, Christian Ruebeck held things in the eighth, and Alex Makarewich registered his first High-A save.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons stole 31 bases, with two added today. 31 is the third-most from a MiLB team in a six-game series this season. The St. Lucie Mets (Low-A Mets) stole 36 from August 5th to August 10th, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Low-A Astros) had 33 steals from July 1st to July 6th.

Up Next

After an off-day, the second leg of a 12-game road trip picks up on Tuesday, August 19th. Great Lakes faces the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) in Davenport, Iowa. The first pitch is at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







